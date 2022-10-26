Instructure Research Reveals Higher Education's New Directive as Students Demand Flexibility and Return on Investment

Competency and skills-based learning, as well as career readiness, are top concerns for higher-ed students

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Canvas, recently released its annual global report focused on the state of higher education. Key findings from the report include the factors that lead to student success, what's hindering students from succeeding and important elements for measuring success, such as the importance of mental health support for students. View the full report: State of Student Success and Engagement in Higher Education .

"We are seeing a growing group of non-traditional students that demand change in the way institutions offer courses," said Melissa Loble, chief customer experience officer at Instructure. "Learners are looking for flexibility and an emphasis on career skills in preparation for entering the workforce. Institutions that offer holistic solutions, such as mental health resources and mentoring programs, will go a long way in ensuring student success."

In its third year, the "State of Higher Education" research reflects a survey of over 7,500 current students, administrators and faculty from 23 countries representing a mixture of two-year, four-year, public and private higher education institutions. The report uncovered six key trends:

1. Students are demanding convenience and flexibility. Learners now expect a higher standard of online course design as part of any teaching and learning experience and want options between in-person, online, or hybrid courses.

2. Career readiness is of paramount importance. Preparing students for a career path after graduation, whether they are traditional students, part-time students, or mid-career, is still the primary concern of students, faculty and administrators. However, administrators and students agree that this is the area where institutions struggle most.

3. Competency-based and skills-based learning is in growing demand. There will always be learners who seek to pursue the traditional degree-learning programs. However, other groups of students are looking to complete skills-based learning that allows them to enter the workforce quickly or enable career progression opportunities in a cost-effective and efficient way.

4. Tech-enhanced pedagogy is critical for student engagement. Student success today requires the availability of technology resources, as well as engaging content and instruction from technology-proficient faculty.

5. The digital divide, or gap between those with and those without the internet, directly impacts student success. Internet connectivity continues to be one of the most basic needs of learners across the globe. Institutions are responding to students' needs, including focusing on bridging the digital divide in a variety of ways.

6. The psychological well-being of students is at the forefront of the conversation on student success. Building a culture of care is more important than ever. The framework of the college experience continues to evolve; fortunately, institutions are responding to an increased focus and desire for mental health care as an integral part of the higher education support system.

Instructure's chief product officer, Shiren Vijiamsingam, will present at the Educause conference on Wednesday, October 26 from 2:15 PM to 3:00 PM MT. In his presentation "Intentional Innovation," he will share insights based on global trends from the study and discuss current realities of higher education institutions, including how innovation impacted students, faculty and administrators.

