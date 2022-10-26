Agreement includes organic peroxides for rubber and plastic additives customers in Belgium, France, and Turkey

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced the Company has expanded its authorization with Arkema to distribute its cross-linking organic peroxides in Belgium, France, and Turkey, beginning January 1, 2023. The new agreement adds to the companies' existing distribution partnership currently serving rubber and plastic additives customers in Portugal and Spain's cross-linking markets.

Univar Solutions Expands Distribution Agreement with Arkema in Europe

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Arkema and better serve customers across Europe. By strengthening our collaboration and bringing these organic peroxide solutions to a variety of high performance, demanding industries, we are proving ourselves to be a valuable partner to customers and a reliable partner to suppliers," said Chris Fitzgerald, global vice president, CASE, Rubber and Plastic Additives for Univar Solutions. "We are confident customers will benefit from our global footprint that gives us the ability to partner with suppliers who are also committed to building a more sustainable supply chain, while expanding our focus on dedicated resources for the rubber and plastics markets through strong local and technical support, and focused commercial execution."

Arkema's Luperox® and Retic® are organic peroxides that are used in manufacturing and for the operation of industrial facilities. They are essential for cross-linking of rubber and elastomers to help increase their mechanical strength and resistance to chemicals and weather. These ranges of organic peroxides can help contribute to increased productivity, reduced production costs, and optimized quality of synthesized plastics (thermoplastic and thermoset).

Romuald de Haut de Sigy, group president Functional Additives at Arkema, added, "I was impressed by the teams at Univar Solutions; their dynamism, structure, professionalism, and market knowledge serve as a sound foundation for strategy and growth. I am looking forward to the synergies this partnership will bring to both our companies and to our valued customers."

Visit univarsolutions.com/rubber-and-plastic-additives to learn more about furthering innovation and sustainable solutions for rubber and plastic additives.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Arkema

Arkema, the world's leading producer of bis-peroxide with its brands Luperox®, Vulcup® and Retic®, has an integrated production chain in Europe and the United States, from the active substance with its sites in Spinetta, Italy and Franklin, Virginia, to formulation with its center of excellence on the Agnani site (Italy) and multiple formulation workshops in the United States, Brazil, India and the Far East.

