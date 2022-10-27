FIOBOC to Release Graphene-enhanced Activewear

FIOBOC's new Graphene-infused clothing range is designed to inspire an active lifestyle while keeping warmth and comfort.

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIOBOC, a casual fashion menswear brand dedicated to creating versatile, high-quality, stylish, and sustainable garments, is excited to announce the launch of its new Graphene-enhanced activewear range. The collection of sweatshirts and jackets in a range of elevated and naturally dyed colors will be available on the brand's website from October 27th, 2022.

"As a casual fashion menswear brand, we wanted to provide another option for customers who appreciate high-quality, thoughtfully made clothing that not only brings a comfortable wearing experience to themselves but also helps the environment," said Marcel，Founder of FIOBOC.

(PRNewswire)

Using Graphene fabric in FIOBOC's new collection allows it to keep warmth and comfort for wearers. Graphene is a two-dimensional carbon nanomaterial that has the potential to revolutionize the fashion and textile industries with its improved performance, extended lifespan, and lower environmental impact. Graphene fabric is a representative carbon-based material that can stop and absorb heat to reduce heat loss from the human body to ensure the wearer is kept warm.

In addition to the unique fabric chosen, the new collection is created with an athleisure style. While promoting comfort and confidence, the simple but stylish design makes it perfect for daily wear at work or home, working out at the gym, or going out motorcycling. Paired with a denim jacket or a snow jacket, it will be an ideal choice for camping or mountain climbing.

The new collection will be available on FIOBOC's website with various special offers. Shoppers may use the code DP2A18WXJXC to get a 15% off on the new collection, or the code Halloween to get a 10% off on all items from the brand during the celebration between Oct. 26th and Nov. 7th. The codes are only valid once per order.

(PRNewswire)

For more information, please visit https://www.fioboc.com?utm_source=pr .

Or follow FIOBOC on social media:

TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@fioboc_official?

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/people/Fioboc/100083320932115/?ref=KqV5d6dcsbGOzN

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fioboc_official/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVtnyyB12t0

About FIOBOC

Founded in 2019, FIOBOC is a casual fashion menswear brand that designs and manufactures innovative, high-performance apparel for travel, work, and play. What makes FIOBOC first stand out from the crowd is its textiles. FIOBOC textiles are the result of years of research and development spent trying to push the boundaries of what is possible in terms of form, function, and aesthetics to meet the expectations of today's consumers. Whether it's coffee, wine, or the wearers' favorite sports drink, there is no need to worry, as FIOBOC's patented StainGo technology ensures wearers always look their best.

All products manufactured by FIOBOC are composed of 100% regenerative materials. On average, a classic FIOBOC T-shirt produces 63% fewer carbon emissions than the other tees in people's closets. This, in addition to the brand's effort of using fabric with lower environmental impact for its new Graphene-enhanced activewear range, echoes FIOBOC's mission of creating stylish and sustainable clothing that is eco-friendly and responsible.

For media enquiries: marketing@fioboc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FIOBOC