Front of the Pack Raises The Bar on Dog Food Ingredients With Help from TikTok Stars in Video to Support Best Friends Animal Society

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Front of The Pack is furthering their mission to nourish your pets with best in class ingredients, while giving back to animal communities. In a video campaign launching today, TikTok stars Kevin Lee (former chef at multiple Michelin starred establishments) and Jennifer Hsiao (LA based pastry chef) battle to create a nutritious meal using standard kibble ingredients, versus Front of the Pack's all natural, air-dried ingredients. In a fun twist, the two chefs discover the judges of the competition are a panel of pooches!

"I had so much fun on set! Front of the Pack's air-dried dog food is something I'd definitely recommend to friends and family because it's made with great ingredients for dogs that I'd feel good putting in my own body." said Hsaio.

"This was a new, fun experience; I got to do something that was in tune with what I do already, which is cooking, while having my dog involved," said Lee. "I'm always looking for good food products for my dog, and I feel like Front of the Pack is exactly what I've been looking for. Knowing that they only use the best ingredients, I feel safe in knowing that my dog is consuming the best quality food."

Along with the launch of the video, Front of The Pack will match every dollar that is donated to their GoFundMe for Best Friends Animal Society up to $15,000.

FRONT OF THE PACK

Front of the Pack is on a mission to raise the bar on dog food standards by nourishing pets with best in class ingredients; all while giving back to animal communities. By bringing together a leading American Veterinarian, Biochemist and Animal Nutritionist, they've created a range of cutting-edge products that provide unrivalled support for dogs' growth, development and longevity. In fact, they're so proud of what goes into their food and supplements that they list every single ingredient on the front of the pack.

Lee and Hsiao (PRNewswire)

Hsiao and Lee battle it out in the kitchen. (PRNewswire)

Front of The Pack's all-natural ingredients. (PRNewswire)

Front of the Pack (PRNewswire)

Hsiao and Lee with their canine pals. (PRNewswire)

Front of The Pack Logo (PRNewswire)

