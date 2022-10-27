Trevolution Gross Bookings Grow 2.5 Times in Three Quarters of 2022

SAN FRANCISCO and VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevolution Group, which operates International Travel Network, ASAP Tickets, Skylux Travel, Aviajet, and other travel brands, reports that during the first nine months of 2022, the group's gross bookings have increased 250% compared to the same period in 2021.

Peter Vazan, CEO at Trevolution Group, commented, "Our sales in the US market are increasing, and our team continues to provide excellent customer service to an ever-growing number of clients. Notably, Trevolution has been growing at a faster pace than the market and has issued already more than 500,000 tickets in the three quarters of 2022."

"As much of the world has reopened for tourism, this year more customers are opting to purchase international flights, either for leisure or visiting friends and relatives. The recent US dollar surge may prompt more Americans to travel internationally over the upcoming winter season."

Compared to the first nine months of 2019, the company's gross bookings have increased by 63%. The top countries, to which flights have been booked by Trevolution customers, are the Philippines, India, Nigeria, Italy and the United Kingdom. During the same period, the proportion of international flights booked among all flights has increased by 35%.

Trevolution Group has established itself as the market leader in the travel business, specializing in the visiting friends and relatives segment. Over 70,000 air tickets are sold by Trevolution monthly, which makes it the fifth-largest consolidator in the US. It is part of the Dyninno Group, which provides products and services in the travel, finance, entertainment, and technology sectors in 50 countries. It was founded in 2004 in San Francisco by Alex Weinstein. Today, 3,900 professionals work for the group globally.

For further details, please contact pr@dyninno.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Trevolution Group