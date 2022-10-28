The 15th China (Xiamen) International Boat Show will be grandly opened on November 11

With a Vibrant Bay and a Magnificent Voyage, It Is Time to Set Sail

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th China (Xiamen) International Boat Show (hereinafter referred to as "Xiamen International Boat Show") will be grandly opened on November 11 in Xiamen Wuyuan Bay Yacht Marina.

Xiamen International Boat Show, as a member of IFBSO (International Federation of Boat Show Organisers) and one of the important supporting activities of Xiamen World Ocean Week, is a professional boat show approved by the Ministry of Commerce, sponsored by Xiamen Municipal People's Government and undertaken by Xiamen Road & Bridge Urban Service and Development Co., Ltd. Since 2008, it has been held at Xiamen Wuyuan Bay Yacht Marina every November, and has become an annual composite international boat show integrating "exhibitions, forums, events and activities", being known as the most influential "water-land linkage" boat show in China.

A Boat Show with Many Highlights and Exhibitors

The land and water exhibition area of the Show reaches 35,000m2, and there are five exhibition areas, including land exhibition area, water exhibition area, sailing experience area, boat experience area and food carnival. The exhibits include luxury commercial boats, sports boats, fishing boats, sail boats and other major types, and the participating brands cover the United States, Germany, Italy, Finland, France, Japan and many other countries and regions. There are more than 50 boats exhibited, and nearly 100 OP, Topper and Flying Tiger sailboats compete on the spot.

2020 Xiamen International Boat Show set up an online exhibition, forging a "never-ending boat show". Once the online exhibition was launched, it attracted the attention of many domestic and foreign enterprises and brands, and achieved remarkable results. Up to now, there are more than 230 well-known enterprises and more than 530 exhibits in online exhibition of Xiamen International Boat Show. The exhibits cover more than 15 countries and regions, providing international vision and building business bridges for domestic brands and enterprises to connect with international exhibitions and overseas brands.

Professional Platform for Industrial Exchange and Common Development

To promote the rapid, healthy and sustainable development of the boat industry in China, this Boat Industry Forum of Xiamen International Boat Show will focus on the theme of "Opening a New Era for the Boat Industry to Help the Development of an International Central City with Marine Characteristics", and invite authoritative experts from home and abroad to share their views. Focusing on the new forms and styles of coastal life under the new situation of national marine economic development, this Forum will explore leisure sports, integrated culture and tourism, and marine popularization of science, and at the same time discuss how the boat industry can adapt to the development of economic form, thus providing a force of growth to forge the new landmark for marine cultural tourism.

In addition, to give full play to the role of Xiamen International Boat Show as an industrial exchange platform, boat companies will also be invited to carry out professional supporting activities such as new boat launch, new product exhibition, trial, brand introduction, etc., to create a stage for exhibitors to display their brands and inject vitality into the industry.

Seaside Carnival, Life Experience of Leading the Tide

Since the beginning of this year, many water recreation projects such as wakeboarding and paddle boarding have attracted much attention from authoritative media and social networks. People are gradually used to "having fun" in the sea and looking for more possibilities for leisure and entertainment from the sea. 2022 can also be called the first year of urban water sports in China.

All along, Xiamen International Boat Show has been committed to leading the trend of new coastal life, creating an open exhibition area for experiencing the coastal life experience. It not only shows the boats, but also the vitality of coastal cultural tourism and the charming coastal lifestyle through boats. This Xiamen International Boat Show will further open the border, and present the possibility of "New Coastal Life" - not only the popular activities such as themed yacht and sailing cruises will be upgraded and bounced, but also online popular games such as wakeboarding, paddle boarding, kayaking, electric hydrofoil and water trampoline will be launched by surprise, so that the exhibitors can experience the same for free, and Wuyuan Bay Yacht Marina in November will be lit with enthusiasm and vitality, showing the wonderful charm of coastal life.

Since its establishment in 2008, China (Xiamen) International Boat Show has been aiming at building an industrial exchange platform and piloting a new life for the coastal area, insisting on exploration and continuous innovation. Taking "boat life" as the origin, we will strive to achieve the common prosperity of boat ecosystem and stimulate the vitality and charm of coastal life.

15th China (Xiamen) International Boat Show

November 11-14

China - Xiamen - Wuyuan Bay Yacht Marina

