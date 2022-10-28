Echo Global Logistics Wins 2022 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award

Presented by the International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the annual competition recognizes top companies in their pursuit of advanced business analytics practice

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced their recent win of a 2022 Excellence in Analytics Award for their Digital Freight Marketplace program. Echo's Data Science team is steadfastly working to digitally transform the 3PL (Third Party Logistics) segment of the transportation and logistics industry and has been recognized by the International Institute for Analytics (IIA), an independent research and analytics advisory firm, for their contributions.

"We're honored to be seen as leaders for our technology-forward work and application of advanced analytic practices within our industry," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Our people truly set us apart in the 3PL space. We have an exceptional team who are empowered to collaborate, problem solve, and exemplify our ethos of Technology at Your Fingertips, Experts by Your Side."

"The work achieved by our Data Science team on this program has truly benefited our Sales and Operations team," echoed Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "We're proud of our continued efforts surrounding the digital transformation of the industry."

Echo's competition submission detailed their pursuit of dramatically decreasing the amount of human labor required to provide non-asset transportation at high levels of service. Judged across five key areas for program success – including outcomes, ambition, scale, skills, and insights – the work showcased a consistent drive for adaptability and simplification of automation challenges.

Echo was one of three finalists recognized at this year's ANNY awards ceremony, alongside Highmark Health and TE Connectivity. Representatives from finalist companies participated in a live presentation session before the ANNY awards judging committee during the Analytics Symposium, held this year in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Echo was then announced as the 2022 winner recipient.

"Our judging committee immediately recognized the real technical challenges of high cardinality modeling required with Echo's Digital Freight Marketplace program," said IIA Chief Analytics Officer Bill Franks. "An impressive amount of collaboration, innovation and iteration have been poured into the program to date, lending to its continued success."

