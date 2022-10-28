PlusMedia Receives Strategic Investment from Lightview Capital

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlusMedia, LLC, a leading omnichannel performance marketing organization dedicated to helping brands acquire and retain customers while driving profitable revenue growth, has received strategic investment from an investment group led by Lightview Capital, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm focused on partnering with specialized tech-enabled businesses. Aldine Capital, Harbert Credit Solutions and Resolute Capital Partners also chose to participate in the financing of PlusMedia's future growth.

The partnership enables PlusMedia to enhance its highly differentiated offering across traditional and digital media, through investment in talent, capabilities, and technology to further support its clients in driving business growth and leveraging emerging opportunities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lightview Capital who shares our vision for creating a next generation multichannel performance agency," said Sherry Scapperotti, President & CEO of PlusMedia. "Their operator friendly approach, industry relationships and access to capital will allow us to accelerate our momentum through organic and inorganic strategies."

"We have been impressed with PlusMedia's strong reputation and success in delivering best in class service and exceptional results and are excited to partner with Sherry and her team to accelerate their growth by expanding capabilities to create greater client value. This approach is consistent with our investment strategy of partnering with founder led companies in our core sectors of focus" said Conor Mullett, Co-founder and Managing Director of Lightview Capital. James Elliott, Vice President at Lightview Capital added "We're excited to help PlusMedia continue to build on their success through further investment in the Company's data capabilities and technology platform."

Over the last 24 years, PlusMedia has successfully executed on a strategic growth plan that has provided clients with media strategy, campaign planning and analysis, creative services, print production management and media monetization to serve direct-to-consumer, non-profit and B2B brands across the globe. As an early pioneer and leader in insert media, the Company has combined their domain expertise with a fully integrated omnichannel approach to performance marketing, providing clients with a true performance partner.

Incepted by -Sherry Scapperotti, the Company has expanded organically to over 50 employees and has been servicing clients in North America and internationally.

PlusMedia was advised by Madison Alley Global Ventures.

About PlusMedia

PlusMedia, LLC is a full-service performance marketing company dedicated to helping direct-to-consumer and nonprofit brands acquire and retain customers and donors and drive revenue growth. The company's mission is to grow its clients' businesses through strategic multichannel media campaigns that expand reach, maximize ROI, and increase bottom-line profitability. Founded in 1998, PlusMedia is a certified woman-owned business with a 95% client retention rate. For more information, visit plusme.com.

About Lightview Capital™

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on providing its portfolio companies deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. Lightview Capital's approachable investment style combines deep operational and financial experience with an entrepreneurial spirit that delivers measurable results. For more information, visit lightviewcapital.com.

