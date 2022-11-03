Outreach event for IEEE Circuits and Systems Society Standards Activities Sub Division in the IEEE 18th Asia Pacific Conference on Circuits and Systems (APCCAS 2022)- Nov 11-13th 2022

The IEEE Circuits and Systems Society (CASS)'s Standards Activities Sub Division (SASD) is organizing an outreach event in APCCAS 2022 to increase the awareness of the IEEE standards and SASD's recent accomplishments in forming standard committees.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – The IEEE Asia Pacific Conference on Circuits and Systems (APCCAS) is the regional flagship conference of the IEEE Circuits and Systems Society in Asia. APCCAS 2022 will be held in Shenzhen, China during November 11-13, 2022. The theme of APCCAS 2022 is "Building a Fully-connected AIoT World". Shenzhen is the electronics R&D world center with more than 300 global or regional centers from Fortune Global 500 companies. Besides, Shenzhen is also suitable for tourism, which is ranked No. 2 in the list of best cities for travel by Lonely Planet.

In this outreach event, the committee will be presenting the following talks to allow our audiences to have a better understanding of IEEE Standards

Overview of IEEE Standards and IEEE CASS SASD ( Yongfu Li )

Introduction to 5 different standard committees ( Li Du , Yuan Du, and Yang Zhao )

Questions and Answers

Social networking

Details on this event will be posted at SASD at IEEE APCCAS 2022 . Full conference registration details are available at IEEE APCCAS 2022

We would like to call out to those professionals who are interested in participating in IEEE CASS SASD activities. You can sign up through this mailing list .

About IEEE CASS SASD

The IEEE CASS SASD committee for the 2022-2023 term consists of:

IEEE CASS Vice President - Technical Activities: Xinmiao Zhang

Chair: Kiran Gunnam

Chair-Elect: Yongfu Li

Voting Members:

Wen-Hsiao Peng,

Lu Yu,

Yuanjin Zheng

Professionals or ad-hoc industry groups actively working on standardization activities related to Circuits and Systems are invited to bring their activities under the umbrella of IEEE Circuits and Systems Society (CASS) Standards Activities Sub Division (SASD) to utilize the broader impact of IEEE Standards. IEEE CASS SASD has started efforts to provide core standards for the benefit of the industry including integrated circuit design and test systems, arithmetic, microprocessors, and domain-specific accelerators. These standards help enable the industry to move technology forward at a rapid pace to deliver amazing products to consumers.

