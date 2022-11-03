Zaxby's serves up FREE Fried Pickles for fans on National Pickle Day

Add-on deal available exclusively through Zaxby's app only on Nov. 14

ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's , the premium quick-service restaurant, beloved for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings and legendary Zax Sauce®, is celebrating National Pickle Day with a FREE serving of its iconic Fried Pickles as an add-on to any adult meal for customers ordering through the Zaxby's app on Monday, Nov. 14. The celebratory sharable is available at participating locations while supplies last and is limited to one order per customer.

"We're celebrating National Pickle Day by sharing our iconic Southern-style Fried Pickles with our most loyal fans," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby's. "We recently made this craveable side a permanent menu staple—even more reason to celebrate."

The popular shareable is made from fresh, crinkle-cut thin slices of dill pickles, lightly dusted in a cornmeal breading, and fried to golden-brown perfection. They're served with Zaxby's Ranch Sauce that is a blend of fresh buttermilk and herbs. Earlier this year, Zaxby's announced that its Fried Pickles are here to stay and made the fan favorite a permanent menu item.

The brand recently revamped its loyalty program and introduced Zax Rewardz ™, making it even easier to rack up rewards to enjoy Zaxby's famous lineup of Chicken Fingerz™ and wings. Fans who want to experience Zaxby's new app and loyalty program to redeem more rewards can sign up online at zaxbys.com/rewards .

To redeem the Fried Pickles offer, customers must select one regular Fried Pickles order in addition to an adult meal through the app downloadable on Google Play or in the App Store and apply the "Fried Pickles with Adult Meal Reward" where shown. Upon online checkout, the price of the add-on will be deducted. To redeem the offer in store, customers must select the "Fried Pickles with Adult Meal" offer from the Deals & Offers section on the Rewards Tab and choose the option to redeem in-store. At checkout, customers then scan the QR code when prompted during the order process.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. For the second year in a row, Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich has won Thrillist's 2022 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

