UNSEEN OCEANS OPENS NOV. 18 AT THE DENVER MUSEUM OF NATURE & SCIENCE

Traveling exhibition showcases stunning biodiversity from ocean's surface to its greatest depths

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Denver Museum of Nature & Science welcomes "Unseen Oceans," which launches you into a journey from the oceans' sunlit surfaces to their inky depths as they discover the latest ocean science and encounter the researchers and technologies that are revealing our blue planet as never before. This special exhibition opens on Nov. 18 and will be on display through April 9, 2023.

"Unseen Oceans,” opening Nov. 18 at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, takes you from the surface of the sea to its depths to learn how scientists and technology are preserving underwater ecosystems and their amazing inhabitants, including alien-like creatures, glow in the dark fish and transparent predators. Photo courtesy of American Museum of Natural History. (PRNewswire)

Unseen Oceans launches you into a journey from the oceans' sunlit surfaces to their inky depths.

"We are losing biodiversity. Much of life on Earth lies in its oceans. It is good for people to be aware of the incredible biodiversity that exists in this underexplored region," said Museum Senior Curator of Invertebrate Zoology Paula Cushing. "New species of marine organisms are being described every year thanks to the work of some of the scientists whose work forms the basis of this amazing exhibition."

In "Unseen Oceans," you will explore a series of media-rich galleries showcasing a range of marine environments and introducing the scientists who are using cutting-edge research tools and developing new methods to explore the oceans. How do blue whales spend their day? High-tech, removable tags on their backs provide the answer. What's going on in the deep waters surrounding Hawai`i? Hint: Advanced sonar reveals a new island is set to emerge—in more than 100,000 years. How can we identify the best locations for marine protected areas? Fleets of small autonomous robots may offer important clues. "Unseen Oceans" offers answers to these exciting questions and highlights other lines of inquiry that ocean researchers have only recently uncovered.

"Unseen Oceans" is organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York (amnh.org), and is curated by John Sparks, curator in the American Museum of Natural History's Department of Ichthyology in the Division of Vertebrate Zoology.

