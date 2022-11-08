5WPR Announces Continued Expansion of Home and Houseware PR Division

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the continued expansion of its home and houseware division, welcoming key new hires in senior leadership positions, in response to increased interest in the agency's offerings.

5WPR's home and houseware team possesses years of experience creating communications programs that capture the attention of today's leading brands and has worked with a wide breadth of both emerging and leading home, houseware, culinary and lifestyle brands.

"5WPR excels at designing and executing strategic programs tailored to our clients' goals, and attracting top industry talent," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "As an agency, we keep a close eye on emerging trends and survey consumer's opinions and purchasing behaviors of home and houseware offerings to better understand expectations and guide our clients."

5W Public Relations helps consumer products and brands build strong, authentic relationships with customers. PR services offered to consumer good clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

