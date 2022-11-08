ePS to Evolve CONNECT User Conference into Industry Event That Empowers the Print & Packaging Industries

eProductivity Software (ePS) announces CONNECT 2023 will include exciting keynote speakers and a broader range of sponsors and exhibitors that will provide attendees with a deeper, richer experience

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eProductivity Software (ePS), a global leader in transformational technology, purpose-built to empower the print and packaging industries, has announced that CONNECT, its annual user conference, will take place at Wynn Las Vegas on January 23-26, 2023, and evolve into a premier industry event. Industry leaders, business owners, and technology users will come together to learn innovative ways to optimize their technology investments, drive profits in both good and turbulent markets, network with peers, hear from industry experts, and exchange revenue-generating ideas that make image-driven businesses more successful.

eProductivity Software (ePS) is a leading global provider of industry-specific business and production software technology for the packaging and print industries. (PRNewswire)

eProductivity Software (ePS) announces speakers at CONNECT 2023.

CONNECT 2023 has lined up an impressive line of keynote speakers to give attendees insight into current and future market trends, how to build sustainable business models that will attract investment, top talent, and drive innovation, and how technology plays a leading role in each.

Ford Bowers, CEO of PRINTING United Alliance, will be speaking Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023. He will lend his unique view of the industry, both its current and future state, and how the print and packaging industries can rise to meet evolving market and consumer demands. "I've attended CONNECT for many years and have always looked forward to engaging and networking with friends and experts, from whom I learned and am still learning a great deal," says Bowers. "I'm delighted to have been asked to address CONNECT in 2023, to share a different perspective of the industry, and convey the Alliance's vision and plans."

The January 24th afternoon keynote session will be led by Alison Keane, President and CEO of the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA). Alison will guide the audience through the rapidly evolving packaging policies and how they are driving the need for innovative technology to keep pace and stay compliant. "FPA is happy to be participating in CONNECT in 2023. It will be a great opportunity to discuss U.S. packaging policy and how it is driving technology and innovation," states Keane.

Opening the January 25th, morning session of CONNECT 2023 is Jessica Lobo, Global Goals and Climate Programme Manager, United Nations Global Compact Network. Jessica will discuss how driving innovation through sustainability empowers resilience in the print and packaging industries. "Sustainability is fast becoming a catalyst for driving growth, ambition, and impact, so it's great that CONNECT 2023 will discuss what this means for the industry. I'm looking forward to attending the conference to speak about why sustainability matters and explore how businesses can use the Sustainable Development Goals to scale up action, accelerate innovation, and generate transformational change," states Lobo.

CONNECT 2023 will have a broader scope of partners and exhibitors, becoming a premier industry event that empowers businesses of all sizes in the print and packaging industries. From January 23-26 2023, the four-day event will offer invaluable technology learning tracks created specifically for key segments within print and packaging and rich sessions that demonstrate how customers can enhance their business's profitability, including how to take products to market efficiently, reach a broader audience, and how to apply best practices to business processes and marketing strategies—all increasing reach and revenue.

Gabriel (Gaby) Matsliach, CEO of ePS noted, "ePS is coming to the end of our first year as an independent, global software company. We have invested significant efforts into expanding our value, influence, and partnerships within the print and packaging ecosystems, to great benefit of our customers and our industries at large. I am excited about how our vision will present itself at CONNECT 2023 with a broad range of sponsors and exhibitors as well as a notable panel of keynote speakers that span the globe and relevant topics to print and packaging."

About eProductivity Software

eProductivity Software is a leading global provider of industry-specific business and production software technology for the packaging and print industries. The company's integrated and automated software offerings and point solutions are designed to enable revenue growth and drive operating and production efficiencies. eProductivity Software is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with offices worldwide. With over thirty years dedicated to delivering best-in-class technology to the packaging and printing industries, it is the company's deep-held philosophy that eProductivity Software succeeds when its customers thrive. For more information, please visit www.eProductivitySoftware.com

Follow eProductivity Software on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eproductivitysoftware/

Twitter: @eps_software

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eProductivity Software