MSP Veteran David Powell Joins Evo Security as Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evo Security, an emerging leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) for Managed Service Providers ("MSPs"), announced a critical hire to fuel their rapid growth. David Powell, a 25-year veteran of the MSP and SaaS industries, joins Evo Security as Chief Revenue Officer. David has a proven and successful track record at some of the top MSPs and MSP-focused software companies in the channel, including LogicMonitor, Perch Security, and ConnectWise.

MSPs are faced with a daunting challenge when it comes to implementing an effective cybersecurity program internally and for their customers. This starts with properly managing shared credentials across the vast array of applications and systems within the MSP and extends down to efficiently deploying authentication and access to their customers. Evo Security's platform, the Evo Partner Identity Cloud, makes this process much easier, and is poised to become a critical component of the MSP cybersecurity stack.

Michael Roth, CEO and Founder of Evo Security notes "One of the biggest attack vectors for MSPs and their customers is identity, which is largely considered the new security edge and a critical component of every cyber defense framework. Unfortunately, IAM is still a struggle for MSPs and is generally viewed as a cost center. Current solutions are built for the enterprise and force MSPs to aggregate multiple point solutions, causing unnecessary friction that is misaligned with the MSP business model. We are excited to solve this problem set for the MSP community and convert IAM from a cost center into an attractive new profit center."

"MSPs are maturing in their approach to cybersecurity," says Powell. "They are aligning to and adopting principles from frameworks like NIST, CMMC, and others. Identity and Access Management is a critical component of these frameworks, but MSPs don't have time to figure this out on their own or deploy complicated and expensive enterprise tools. MSPs need something purpose-built, and Evo Security is doing exactly that." Powell continues, "I'm very excited about what Evo has built so far. They have quietly assembled a high-quality team with deep MSP experience and are laser-focused on building a platform with simplicity and longevity in mind."

"We are absolutely thrilled to have David join our fast-growing team. David's deep go-to-market experience with SaaS and MSPs will help us continue to grow and meet the ever-increasing demand for IAM in the market we gladly serve," says Michael Roth.

About Evo Security

Based in Austin, Texas, Evo Security is an early-stage cybersecurity startup built by proven entrepreneurs, engineers, and channel experts who deeply understand the unique Identity and Access Management challenges of MSPs and their small-to-medium business (SMB) customers.

