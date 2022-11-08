NetImpact Advances Its Microsoft Collaboration with "Preferred Solution" Designed to Tackle Federal Cyber Challenges

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) earned Microsoft preferred solution badge for its cyber product, DX360°® Security ARMOR™. DX360°® Security ARMOR™ is a COTS software published in the Microsoft AppSource that provides intelligent automation for RMF and FedRAMP authorizations and defensive Cyber Operations – streamlining enterprise-wide security integration through continuous monitoring and reducing ATO achievement time from months to days.

"NetImpact truly shares our commitment to…help customers digitally transform" – Rick Wagner , President of Microsoft Fed.

Offers with the Microsoft preferred solution badge have been validated by a team of Microsoft experts, have a focus on specific solution areas, and have proven to generate business impact, technology transformation, or cross-organizational improvements for customers. This badge allows customers browsing in Microsoft AppSource and Azure Marketplace to visually identify those offers.

NetImpact is a Microsoft Gold Partner, a status reserved for the top 1% of partnerships who hold high achievements for Microsoft technologies across its talent expertise of skill certifications, corporate competencies in deploying best-in-class solutions substantiated through capabilities, and validated Customer Satisfaction Index feedback.

"NetImpact is proud to be recognized by a technology giant such as Microsoft for our novel inventions and capabilities built in our high-performance software products that solve our clients' most pressing challenges" Venkatapathi "PV" Puvvada, NetImpact CEO remarks. "We are excited to receive a very coveted preferred solution badge and we value our collaboration with Microsoft that enables us to deliver next generation technology solutions and mission value to Federal agencies."

"We are focused on inspiring breakthrough innovations to fulfill modern missions," said Rick Wagner, President of Microsoft Federal. "Our partners are key to help the Federal Government obtain the outcomes our leading technologies deliver and NetImpact truly shares our commitment to quality as we help customers digitally transform. Our team is incredibly proud to be working with them to address Federal cyber challenges."

About NetImpact

NetImpact Strategies, Inc. has been a Trusted Advisor driving impact through digital transformation for the Federal Government for over a decade. NetImpact partners with customer agencies to deliver solutions that empower them to meet their missions and achieve impactful and lasting value through our DX360°® solutions across Strategic Consulting, Mission Software Development, Data Insights, Cloud and Infrastructure, and Cyber as well as our bespoke COTS products built on Microsoft and ServiceNow. Follow NetImpact on their website or LinkedIn for more.

