New rugged Instinct Crossover by Garmin is fully analog, fully smart, and full of adventure

New RevoDrive technology, built-in sports apps, robust health and wellness features, as well as solar charging, set a new standard of analog smartwatch functionality

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin today announced Instinct® Crossover, the newest and most unique addition to the popular Instinct family of rugged, purpose-built smartwatches. Instinct Crossover is a hybrid GPS smartwatch built for those who appreciate a classic analog watch experience but who do not want to compromise essential smartwatch functionality or rugged watch durability. Instinct Crossover's bold, luminescent watch hands dynamically enhance Garmin's robust 24/7 health monitoring and activity tracking features in an easy-to-read digital display. And, thanks to Garmin solar charging, battery life on Instinct Crossover can be measured in months, not days.1

Instinct Crossover is the newest and most unique addition to Garmin's popular Instinct family of rugged, purpose-built smartwatches (PRNewswire)

"We created Instinct Crossover for active lifestyle individuals who prefer the look of a traditional watch but who are ready to tap into the functionality of a modern smartwatch," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice-president of global consumer sales. "By eliminating the need to compromise between tradition and technology, the Instinct Crossover reimagines and redefines the modern adventure smartwatch."

Re(de)fined ruggedness

Instinct Crossover combines the tough construction and intuitive experience customers expect from a Garmin Instinct with new Super-LumiNova® coated analog hands and chapter ring to create a rugged, yet refined watch prepared for any activity or adventure. The analog hands are overlayed on Instinct Crossover's high-resolution digital display and quickly move when customers want detailed smart feature data. Customers can confidently go from the office to the outdoors knowing Instinct Crossover is thermal and shock resistant, built to MIL-STD-810, and water-rated to 10 ATM. Thanks to Garmin's new RevoDrive™ analog hand technology, Instinct Crossover is prepared to deliver accurate timekeeping even in the harshest activities and environments. Should users have a significant impact to their watch during an adventure, RevoDrive will ensure autocalibration to keep users precisely on time.

Built to keep a charge

Individuals who prefer perpetual timekeeping on analog watches will appreciate Instinct Crossover Solar's infinite battery life in battery saver mode with solar charging which provides traditional analog features like time, date, and a stopwatch. While using advanced connected features, Instinct Crossover Solar can provide up to 70 days of battery life in smartwatch mode with solar charging. Even without solar, base model Instinct Crossover can provide nearly a month of battery life in smartwatch mode and more than 110 hours in GPS mode.

Stay healthy while staying connected

Instinct Crossover provides the features customers want and data they need to meet wellness, fitness, and lifestyle goals. Instinct Crossover delivers Garmin's full suite of wellness features including Sleep Score and Advanced Sleep Monitoring, and a Health Monitoring activity which allows users to record key health metrics, such as Body Battery™, stress, and heart rate in a single view.

Fitness enthusiasts will be motivated knowing their Crossover includes VO2 Max, Pulse Ox2, Fitness Age, Training Status/Load/Effect, HRV Status, and Recovery Time. These health and wellness features are made possible by Instinct Crossover's extended battery life and ability to be worn for weeks without recharging.

To keep up with life on the go, Instinct Crossover connects with smartphone devices so customers can get notifications to their wrist, use Garmin Pay™ contactless payments3 and sync with the Garmin Connect™ app and Connect IQ™ store for customization.

Navigate life

When experiencing life off the beaten path, Instinct Crossover provides GPS tracking, Multi-GNSS support, ABC sensors, TracBack® routing, which helps users navigate the same route back to their starting point, and Reference Point, which helps users keep track of a known place relative to their location. Instinct Crossover - Tactical Edition builds on these features and provides dedicated tactical-oriented features like night vision compatibility, stealth mode, dual-format GPS, a kill switch and more.

Instinct Crossover represents Garmin's continued innovation of smartwatch technology and is available now with a suggested retail price beginning at $499.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/outdoor.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences and enrich lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday.

1 All battery life numbers assume 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions

2 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries

3 View current supported country, payment network and issuing bank information

