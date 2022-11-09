Amalgamated Family of Companies Announces Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary Ellen R. Dunkin, Esq. Has Been Named a Recipient of the 914Inc. Magazine's 2022 Women in Business Award

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amalgamated Family of Companies, which includes its flagship company, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company (www.amalgamatedbenefits.com), a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, announced that Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer Ellen R. Dunkin, Esq. has been named a recipient of the 914Inc. Magazine 2022 Women in Business Award. This annual award program recognizes the Westchester County, New York region's most successful women in industry, government, and nonprofits. A special luncheon will be held to recognize all of the women who have been named to receive the 914Inc. Magazine 2022 Women in Business Award on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM at the Sleepy Hollow Conference + Convention Center in Tarrytown, New York.

Ellen has a longstanding career providing legal advice to the Company in many areas including, but not limited to, contracts, employment, intellectual property, compliance, regulatory, risk management, and insurance issues, and litigation oversight. Her advice and direction encouraged the organization's market expansion, product line extension, rebranding, and new partnerships. She assisted in creating safe and compliant remote work policies and procedures, and established return to work protocols in response to COVID-19.

When she joined Amalgamated Life Insurance Company, Ellen already had a strong background including her roles as Senior Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Director of Risk Management with the former Crump Group, then the largest U.S. wholesale insurance distributor and provider of retirement plan services. She also served as Senior Attorney with Marsh & McLennan Companies and Corporate Associate with Wilkie Farr & Gallagher, LLP.

An active member of the risk management industry, Ellen has served as General Counsel, Director of Government Affairs and Assistant Secretary of the Risk and Insurance Management Society, Inc. (RIMS), where she represented, directed and controlled all aspects of the Society's legal matters. Additionally, she is actively involved in the legal sector and has been a speaker before numerous Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) annual meetings.

An industry leader, she served as 2021 President, and a Director (since 2017) of the Risk and Insurance Management Society (RIMS, New York, NY). She was previously President (2015-2016), and Officer & Director (2009 to 2016) of the New York Chapter of RIMS. Ellen also serves as a Member (2007-present) of ACC's Small Law Department and Employment & Labor Law Committees (ELLC); and previously as Co-Chair (2012-2016) of the ACC ELLC Programming Subcommittee; Chair (20003-2004) of the ACC Nonprofit Organizations Committee and Member of its Executive Committee (2001-2008); and Member of the Corporate Law Departments and Nonprofit Committees of the New York City Bar Association.

Ellen is currently a Member of the Bonnie Briar Country Club Board of Governors (Larchmont, NY), and previously a Town of Mamaroneck Planning Board Member (2006-2016), serving as its Vice Chair from 2013-2016, and as Mamaroneck Schools Foundation President (2001-2002), Member of its Board of Directors (1999-2004) and its Advisory Board (2005-2011).

Ellen earned her Juris Doctorate from St. John's University School of Law, where she served as Associate Editor of its Law Review and was on the Dean's List. She holds a Bachelor of Arts, English, graduating cum laude from the State University of New York at Albany. She is admitted to the New York Bar and the Federal Courts of the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York.

About Amalgamated Life Insurance Company

Founded in 1943, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company has since grown into a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions operating in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The Company provides competitive group products including Term Life, Medical Stop Loss, Disability and Specialty Drug Cost Management, as well as voluntary products such as Accident, Accidental Death & Dismemberment, Critical Illness, Dental, Disability, Hearing, ID Theft, Legal, Portable Term Life and Whole Life, among others.

Since 1975, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company has consistently earned the "A" (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best Company attesting to its strong fiscal position and claims paying abilities. The Company is a member of the Amalgamated Family of Companies; which also includes: a third party administrator, Amalgamated Employee Benefits Administrators; Amalgamated Medical Care Management, a medical care management firm; Amalgamated Agency, a property and casualty broker; and AliGraphics, a printing firm.

