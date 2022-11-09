Anything World Raises $7.5 Million in Funding, Launches New Animation System to Make Everyone a 3D Content Creator and Extends to Unreal

The deep tech company's Machine Learning driven platform is the fastest way to create limitless AI-driven experiences

Investors in the round include Acrew Capital, Alumni Ventures, Warner Music Group and NGC Ventures

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anything World , the platform for developing interactive 3D experiences through the power of Machine Learning announces today that $7.5 million has been raised in their Series Seed Plus funding round with investors including Acrew Capital, Alumni Ventures and Warner Music Group. The influx of capital comes as the company reveals the launch of their high-fidelity animation system enabling rigging and animations for any 3D model at any time. The system is being launched in stages with its first iteration available now.

Anything World also announced today that their innovative service is coming to Unreal Engine in December. These developments are firmly in line with their mission to lower the barriers to creativity in 3D, making everyone a content creator. It means ever more people will have access to their tools of increasing fidelity - in industry standard formats.

As 3D and virtual experiences become effective strategies for increasing engagement and user interest, Anything World's platform serves as a vital tool in creating 3D assets at a massive scale which are open-sourced, readily available and remixable. Anything World's custom implementations algorithmically assign animations and behaviors, and alongside custom designs of 3D content, creators can access hundreds of thousands of 3D models.

This access and their creative tools represent a market-differentiator for Anything World who offer a service that has the premise, functionality and unique layers of behavioral intelligence incorporated that no other competitor offers.

"The capacity for anyone to create immersive and accessible experiences in virtual and 3D worlds has been expanded substantially by this funding round," says Gordon Midwood, CEO of Anything World. "We're thrilled to expand further the tools and opportunities we can provide to developers, creatives and the general public. Because of the interest and need from developers who want to create 3D worlds, populate those worlds with assets, and immerse users in incredible experiences, Anything World will continue to be the go-to platform."

This Series Seed Plus round represents the continued support of Anything World's status at the forefront of artificial intelligence and 3D worlds and validation of their goal to democratize 3D content creation. The development of the high-fidelity animation system, announced simultaneously, will be integrated directly into the company's platform. Features of this advancement include voice control and low- and no-code options for 3D content creation, the lowering of barriers to entry into this market and an increasing amount of creativity for users and engagement in gaming, virtual and Web3 worlds.

Ron Levin, Partner at Alumni Ventures comments, "What we see in Anything World is the most cutting edge machine learning platform to empower developers of the metaverse. Backed up by a terrific team, we are confident that the company will set the standard in the years ahead for 3D creators of games, the future of work, and more."

Vishal Lugani, Founding Partner, Acrew Capital adds, "We strongly believe that Anything World can be a key enabler of helping digital experiences become richer and more immersive. At Acrew, we were impressed by the team and the vision. To start, Anything World is leveraging machine learning to tackle the problem of animation and rigging. Developers and designers of games, virtual worlds, and immersive experiences shouldn't have to toil for hours and hours to bring their characters to life. Anything World speeds time to production for people building for the future of consumer digital experiences."

This Series Seed Plus funding round included investments from Alumni Ventures, Acrew Capital, Warner Music Group, NGC Ventures, Supernode Ventures, GameTech Ventures and GFR Fund. The funding will be used for two years of runway, expansion of the team, and the launch of Anything World's new high-fidelity animation system, which will allow anyone to become a 3D content creator. Anything World had already raised $1.8 million in funding prior to this round, bringing their total to $9.3M.

About Anything World:

Anything World is the leading 3D-object automation technology that empowers users to build limitless experiences. The platform allows one to request, see, manipulate and experience anything you can think of in 3D, with behaviors applied; a key component is the combination of voice computing with behavioral intelligence. Games created with Anything Word include Avatar Runner, Coheed and Cambria, Ubisoft Rabbids and the Pink Planet Experience.

