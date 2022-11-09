Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Corporate Update

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced financial results for its third quarter 2022 and provided a corporate update.

Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Developments:

SWARM- P.a. enrolling final Phase 2 MAD cohort evaluating AP-PA02 in cystic fibrosis

AP-PA02 Phase 2 non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) study progressing toward site activation and first patient dosed

AP-SA02 bacteremia study progressing through Phase 1b cohort

AP-SA02 prosthetic joint infection study advancing through start-up activities

"During the third quarter, we have made significant progress in the SWARM-P.a. study. We now anticipate enrolling the last subject in the fourth quarter with top-line data expected in early 2023," stated Dr. Brian Varnum, Chief Executive Officer of Armata. "Concurrently, we made progress with our second lead program, AP-SA02 in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, enrolling in the Phase 1b portion of the diSArm study while continuing to expand the study reach in the United States and abroad. Importantly, we achieved regulatory approvals required to activate clinical sites in Australia, which we believe may accelerate enrollment in this difficult-to-treat patient population. Finally, our pipeline expansion activities continue to progress, with ongoing site activation for the Tailwind study evaluating AP-PA02 in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, and study start-up activities for AP-SA02 in prosthetic joint infections."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Grant Revenue. The Company recognized grant revenue of approximately $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, which represents Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium ("MTEC")'s share of the costs incurred for the Company's AP-SA02 program for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. The Company expects to receive $16.3 million in grant funding from MTEC administered by the U.S. Department of Defense and the Defense Health Agency and Joint Warfighter Medical Research Program. The Company recognized approximately $1.3 million of revenue in the comparable period in 2021.

Research and Development. Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022, were approximately $8.4 million as compared to approximately $5.6 million for the comparable period in 2021. The company continues to invest in clinical trial and personnel related expenses associated with its primary development programs.

General and Administrative. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022, were approximately $1.6 million as compared to approximately $1.8 million for the comparable period in 2021.

Loss from Operations. Loss from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $(8.6) million as compared to a loss from operations of approximately $(6.1) million for the comparable period in 2021.

Cash and Equivalents. As of September 30, 2022, Armata held approximately $25.4 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, as compared to $10.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

As of November 4, 2022, there were approximately 36.1 million shares of common stock outstanding.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. In addition, in collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, Armata is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent. Armata is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking" statements, including, without limitation, statements related to the use of proceeds from the securities offering, Armata's bacteriophage development programs, Armata's ability to meet expected milestones, Armata's ability to be a leader in the development of phage-based therapeutics, and statements related to the timing and results of clinical trials, including the anticipated initiation and advancement of clinical trials of AP-PA02 and AP-SA02, Armata's ability to develop new products based on bacteriophages and synthetic phages, and Armata's expectations for performance of Armata's therapeutic candidates based on Armata's recent nonclinical work. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Armata's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Armata's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the ability of Armata's lead clinical candidates, AP-PA02 and AP-SA02, to be more effective than previous candidates; Armata's ability to expedite development of AP-PA02 and AP-SA02; Armata's ability to advance its preclinical and clinical programs and the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process; Armata's ability to develop products based on bacteriophages and synthetic phages to kill bacterial pathogens; the Company's expected market opportunity for its products; Armata's ability to sufficiently fund its operations as expected, including obtaining additional funding as needed; and any delays or adverse events within, or outside of, Armata's control, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to Armata and its business can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Armata's filings and reports with the SEC, including in Armata's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 17, 2022, and in its subsequent filings with the SEC.

Armata expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Armata's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

















September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021











Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 25,382,000

$ 10,288,000 Awards receivable



1,867,000



2,989,000 Prepaids and other current assets



5,996,000



1,718,000 Total current assets



33,245,000



14,995,000 Property and equipment, net



38,977,000



38,072,000 Other long term assets



6,913,000



2,955,000 Intangible assets, net



13,746,000



13,746,000 Total assets

$ 92,881,000

$ 69,768,000













Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Total current liabilities

$ 7,004,000

$ 4,814,000 Long term liabilities



37,233,000



36,480,000 Deferred tax liability



3,077,000



3,077,000 Total liabilities



47,304,000



44,371,000 Stockholders' equity



45,577,000



25,397,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 92,881,000

$ 69,768,000















Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations





























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

























Grant Revenue

$ 1,338,000

$ 1,251,000

$ 4,457,000

$ 3,485,000 Operating expenses:























Research and development



8,400,000



5,626,000



25,448,000



15,201,000 General and administrative



1,561,000



1,768,000



5,627,000



6,058,000 Total operating expenses



9,961,000



7,394,000



31,075,000



21,259,000 Loss from operations



(8,623,000)



(6,143,000)



(26,618,000)



(17,774,000) Other income (expense), net



9,000



(2,000)



15,000



(60,000) Loss before income taxes and Net Loss

$ (8,614,000)

$ (5,419,000)

$ (26,603,000)

$ (17,108,000) Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.24)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.79)

$ (0.73) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted



36,038,686



24,820,233



33,704,071



23,363,113



























Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





















Nine Months Ended September 30,





2022

2021













Operating activities:













Net loss

$ (26,603,000)

$ (17,108,000)

Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Stock-based compensation



2,288,000



2,218,000

Depreciation



647,000



892,000

Payment of accreted interest for deferred consideration for asset acquisition



-



(586,000)

Non-cash interest expense



-



60,000

Gain on Extinguishment of PPP loan



-



(722,000)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net



1,672,000



(269,000)

Net cash used in operating activities



(21,996,000)



(14,977,000)

Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment, net



(2,666,000)



(1,076,000)

Net cash used in investing activities



(2,666,000)



(1,076,000)

Financing activities:













Payment of deferred consideration for asset acquisition



-



(1,414,000)

Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of offering costs



44,391,000



19,363,000

Proceeds from exercise of warrants and stock options



125,000



531,000

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



44,516,000



18,480,000

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



19,854,000



2,427,000

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



11,488,000



10,849,000

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 31,342,000

$ 13,276,000

















































Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents:



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2022

2021 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 25,382,000

$ 12,076,000

Restricted cash



5,960,000



1,200,000

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 31,342,000

$ 13,276,000



















