Customers Line Up for New Beans Route 'Find My Scanner' Feature

Geospatial data creation company introduces a new way to help delivery drivers track their asset scanners

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beans.ai , a geospatial data creation company that maps complex addresses and surrounding points of interest, has added a new feature to its unified logistics management platform, Beans Route , to help delivery service providers and independent contractors keep track of their scanners. The scanners that track packages and orders from shipper to recipient have become the lifeblood of today's delivery industry, but they're easy to misplace and costly to replace, with most costing up to $1,400 for the technology alone. To mitigate the problem of lost scanners, Beans.ai partnered with LifeSaver Mobile to create a "find my scanner" feature for Beans Route customers that tracks a scanner's exact location 24/7, so delivery companies aren't wasting time and money looking for lost scanners or managing scanner inventory.

Since launching the "find my scanner" feature, Beans has fielded more than 100 related inbound inquiries and signed dozens of customers who were enticed by the technology. In addition to the new scanner feature, Beans Route customers, which include FedEx Ground, Uber, and Instacart, enjoy hyper-accurate location data and driver notes to optimize drop-off and pickup rates, real-time notifications to help drivers communicate with customers, an integrated system to help with fleet management, opportunities to monitor performance analytics, and tailored coaching for struggling drivers. According to internal data, Beans Route customers make 20% more deliveries per hour, experience 15% less driver churn, a 74% reduction in failed deliveries, and boost customer satisfaction by 70% thanks to fewer interactions with drivers since the data precisely navigates them to within 500 feet of the front door.

"As a Beans customer first, I can attest to the fact that this technology pays for itself. At Prologics Inc., we were able to recover every single lost scanner - from the ones picked up in the same building by other contractors to ones that made their way across the country," said Vik Sekhon, Head of Business Development at Beans.ai, who uses the technology for his business, Prologics Inc.

Founded in 2018 by former engineers from Uber, Google, and Yahoo, who experienced the inaccuracy of mapping firsthand during a family emergency, Beans.ai details the precise locations of secondary addresses found within larger, primary address sites, like apartment complexes, condominiums, hospitals, and colleges. This sub-address-level data is made available through both geocoding and feature services, which allow users to easily search and find unit locations and semantic waypoints.

"I first noticed the massive shortfalls of mapping as a concerned son waiting for paramedics to arrive and treat my mother, but quickly realized the problem facing the delivery industry was much more complex," said Beans.ai co-founder and CEO, Nitin Gupta. "It turns out, one of the most frustrating and common pain points is that the scanners drivers and companies rely so heavily on to track deliveries are easy to lose and hard to find. We started Beans to address the problems we were witnessing in the delivery ecosystem and this latest feature is an extension of that mission, which is becoming more critical every day as the popularity of e-commerce expands worldwide."

Beans.ai is a geospatial data creation company that maps complex addresses and surrounding points of interest, including building entrances and stairwells, that prove critical in efficiently locating hard-to-find destinations. Access to Beans.ai's data precisely navigates to the second address's front door through a series of semantic waypoints. With over 8 million apartment units mapped, Beans.ai hosts the largest database of precise mapping locations in the United States. For additional information, please visit www.beans.ai .

