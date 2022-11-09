InventHelp Inventor Develops Emergency Animal Rescue Door for Pets (BEC 199)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Losing a cherished pet in a fire or other home emergency is devastating." I wanted to create a "Smart" pet door that would prevent this tragedy from happening. My invention could help save a pet if smoke or carbon monoxide levels were to rise or a fire developed inside a home," said an inventor, from Shrewsbury, Mass., "so I invented the EMERGENCY ANIMAL RESCUE DOOR. My design could help to prevent the death of a cherished pet, even if the pet owner is away."

The patent-pending invention is an upgraded, more modern version of the traditional doggy door. In doing so, it allows the pet to flee the home in the event of a fire. It also enhances safety and communication, detects carbon monoxide levels, and it provides added peace of mind for pet owners when they are not at home. The invention features a flexible design that is easy to install and use with accessories such as a wireless crate that works in conjunction with the animal rescue door alarm and a special pet tag so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

