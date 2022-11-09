Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.61 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.51 per Diluted Share –
– $1.3 Billion of Investment Activity, Including $0.9 Billion in Commercial Lending –
– Undepreciated Book Value Increased $0.18 Quarter-over-Quarter to $21.69 –
– Priced New $600 Million 5-year Term Loan –
– Liquidity of $1.3 Billion, Including Term Loan Net Proceeds –
– LNR Regains Position as Largest Special Servicer in the U.S., with Over $100 Billion in Named Servicing –
– Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share –
GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company's third quarter 2022 GAAP net income was $194.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $163.3 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.
"We are proud of the multi-cylinder platform we have built over the past 13 years, the diversification of which has allowed us to continue to generate consistent returns across varying market conditions. Our company is well-positioned for the current environment with $1.3 billion of liquidity and $1.6 billion of embedded unrealized gains in our owned property portfolio. We will remain laser focused on managing both sides of our balance sheet as we selectively deploy capital into attractive risk adjusted investments," stated Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.
"Last week, we further fortified our balance sheet with a new $600 million 5-year term loan at pricing which reflects the high credit quality of our business. This new capital, coupled with our $3.9 billion of unencumbered assets, gives us extraordinary access to incremental liquidity, allowing us to take advantage of very accretive investment opportunities in the future," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.
Supplemental Schedules
The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.
To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13730652
The playback can be accessed through November 16, 2022.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed $93 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $27 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic (including the emergence of new strains of the virus), completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended September 30, 2022
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 284,197
$ 43,018
$ —
$ 1,139
$ —
$ 328,354
$ —
$ 328,354
Interest income from investment securities
28,560
1,204
—
27,585
—
57,349
(38,330)
19,019
Servicing fees
142
—
—
11,830
—
11,972
(3,545)
8,427
Rental income
1,944
—
22,886
8,102
—
32,932
—
32,932
Other revenues
138
129
54
1,491
—
1,812
(3)
1,809
Total revenues
314,981
44,351
22,940
50,147
—
432,419
(41,878)
390,541
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
227
—
—
—
27,129
27,356
—
27,356
Interest expense
145,107
22,500
9,266
6,601
39,166
222,640
(217)
222,423
General and administrative
16,458
3,588
933
20,046
4,384
45,409
86
45,495
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
1,164
2
—
47
—
1,213
—
1,213
Costs of rental operations
2,633
—
5,793
3,780
—
12,206
—
12,206
Depreciation and amortization
1,629
101
8,161
2,720
—
12,611
—
12,611
Credit loss provision, net
8,401
6,942
—
—
—
15,343
—
15,343
Total costs and expenses
175,619
33,133
24,153
33,194
70,679
336,778
(131)
336,647
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
—
—
—
—
—
—
37,146
37,146
Change in fair value of servicing rights
—
—
—
357
—
357
158
515
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
16,398
—
—
(21,412)
—
(5,014)
4,931
(83)
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
(90,159)
—
—
2,685
—
(87,474)
—
(87,474)
Income from affordable housing fund investments
—
—
117,527
—
—
117,527
—
117,527
(Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities
(4,044)
1,892
—
602
—
(1,550)
(494)
(2,044)
(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
(288)
—
—
13,741
—
13,453
—
13,453
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
220,296
331
10,262
6,849
(31,668)
206,070
—
206,070
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
(107,087)
(253)
22
—
—
(107,318)
—
(107,318)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
(212)
—
(212)
—
(212)
Other loss, net
(56,391)
—
—
—
—
(56,391)
—
(56,391)
Total other income (loss)
(21,275)
1,970
127,811
2,610
(31,668)
79,448
41,741
121,189
Income (loss) before income taxes
118,087
13,188
126,598
19,563
(102,347)
175,089
(6)
175,083
Income tax benefit (provision)
53,099
2
—
(4,346)
—
48,755
—
48,755
Net income (loss)
171,186
13,190
126,598
15,217
(102,347)
223,844
(6)
223,838
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(3)
—
(28,486)
(793)
—
(29,282)
6
(29,276)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 171,183
$ 13,190
$ 98,112
$ 14,424
$ (102,347)
$ 194,562
$ —
$ 194,562
Definition of Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended September 30, 2022
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 171,183
$ 13,190
$ 98,112
$ 14,424
$ (102,347)
$ 194,562
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
—
—
4,691
—
—
4,691
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
—
—
21,111
(4,019)
—
17,092
Non-cash equity compensation expense
1,660
338
75
1,458
6,172
9,703
Management incentive fee
—
—
—
—
895
895
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
(22)
—
(82)
—
—
(104)
Depreciation and amortization
1,728
90
8,232
2,841
—
12,891
Interest income adjustment for securities
1,280
—
—
2,746
—
4,026
Extinguishment of debt, net
—
—
—
—
(246)
(246)
Consolidated income tax benefit associated with fair value adjustments
(53,099)
(2)
—
4,346
—
(48,755)
Other non-cash items
55,522
—
344
76
—
55,942
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
90,159
—
—
(2,685)
—
87,474
Credit loss provision, net
8,401
6,942
—
—
—
15,343
Securities
(16,398)
—
—
21,412
—
5,014
Woodstar Fund investments
—
—
(117,527)
—
—
(117,527)
Derivatives
(220,296)
(331)
(10,262)
(6,849)
31,668
(206,070)
Foreign currency
107,087
253
(22)
—
—
107,318
Loss (earnings) from unconsolidated entities
4,044
(1,892)
—
(602)
—
1,550
Sales of properties
—
—
—
(13,741)
—
(13,741)
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
(470)
—
—
3,078
—
2,608
Securities
(1)
—
—
(5,341)
—
(5,342)
Woodstar Fund investments
—
—
14,855
—
—
14,855
Derivatives
9,144
18
1,345
2,923
(1,109)
12,321
Foreign currency
(2,579)
(57)
22
—
—
(2,614)
(Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities
(3,846)
1,893
—
913
—
(1,040)
Sales of properties
—
—
—
12,424
—
12,424
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 153,497
$ 20,442
$ 20,894
$ 33,404
$ (64,967)
$ 163,270
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$ 0.48
$ 0.06
$ 0.07
$ 0.10
$ (0.20)
$ 0.51
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 714,222
$ 100,097
$ —
$ 8,804
$ —
$ 823,123
$ —
$ 823,123
Interest income from investment securities
71,987
3,124
—
75,964
—
151,075
(102,767)
48,308
Servicing fees
420
—
—
41,517
—
41,937
(10,965)
30,972
Rental income
4,674
—
67,879
23,483
—
96,036
—
96,036
Other revenues
251
287
152
10,999
3
11,692
(12)
11,680
Total revenues
791,554
103,508
68,031
160,767
3
1,123,863
(113,744)
1,010,119
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
758
—
—
—
113,517
114,275
—
114,275
Interest expense
301,935
49,431
22,421
19,202
109,150
502,139
(647)
501,492
General and administrative
39,905
10,730
2,964
66,603
14,354
134,556
265
134,821
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
2,401
3
7
(259)
—
2,152
—
2,152
Costs of rental operations
4,978
—
16,010
11,106
—
32,094
—
32,094
Depreciation and amortization
3,106
310
24,559
8,523
—
36,498
—
36,498
Credit loss provision, net
13,027
7,096
—
—
—
20,123
—
20,123
Other expense
1,251
—
55
7
—
1,313
—
1,313
Total costs and expenses
367,361
67,570
66,016
105,182
237,021
843,150
(382)
842,768
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
—
—
—
—
—
—
72,268
72,268
Change in fair value of servicing rights
—
—
—
683
—
683
551
1,234
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
(5,019)
—
—
(38,853)
—
(43,872)
42,189
(1,683)
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
(327,743)
—
—
1,006
—
(326,737)
—
(326,737)
Income from affordable housing fund investments
—
—
658,733
—
—
658,733
—
658,733
(Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities
(2,598)
2,631
—
2,501
—
2,534
(1,623)
911
Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
86,460
—
—
25,599
—
112,059
—
112,059
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
465,831
1,228
33,162
43,719
(82,019)
461,921
—
461,921
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
(212,672)
(570)
41
—
—
(213,201)
—
(213,201)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(206)
(469)
—
(360)
—
(1,035)
—
(1,035)
Other (loss) income, net
(90,988)
—
—
—
—
(90,988)
25
(90,963)
Total other income (loss)
(86,935)
2,820
691,936
34,295
(82,019)
560,097
113,410
673,507
Income (loss) before income taxes
337,258
38,758
693,951
89,880
(319,037)
840,810
48
840,858
Income tax benefit (provision)
57,682
7
—
(8,690)
—
48,999
—
48,999
Net income (loss)
394,940
38,765
693,951
81,190
(319,037)
889,809
48
889,857
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(10)
—
(148,379)
(9,972)
—
(158,361)
(48)
(158,409)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 394,930
$ 38,765
$ 545,572
$ 71,218
$ (319,037)
$ 731,448
$ —
$ 731,448
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 394,930
$ 38,765
$ 545,572
$ 71,218
$ (319,037)
$ 731,448
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
—
—
14,073
—
—
14,073
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
—
—
126,056
(3,373)
—
122,683
Non-cash equity compensation expense
6,113
980
209
4,157
18,244
29,703
Management incentive fee
—
—
—
—
35,121
35,121
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
(359)
—
(242)
(169)
—
(770)
Depreciation and amortization
3,191
281
24,774
8,888
—
37,134
Interest income adjustment for securities
6,343
—
—
4,761
—
11,104
Extinguishment of debt, net
—
—
—
—
(739)
(739)
Consolidated income tax benefit associated with fair value adjustments
(53,099)
(2)
—
4,346
—
(48,755)
Other non-cash items
88,191
—
1,136
278
—
89,605
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
327,743
—
—
(1,006)
—
326,737
Credit loss provision, net
13,027
7,096
—
—
—
20,123
Securities
5,019
—
—
38,853
—
43,872
Woodstar Fund investments
—
—
(658,733)
—
—
(658,733)
Derivatives
(465,831)
(1,228)
(33,162)
(43,719)
82,019
(461,921)
Foreign currency
212,672
570
(41)
—
—
213,201
Loss (earnings) from unconsolidated entities
2,598
(2,631)
—
(2,501)
—
(2,534)
Sales of properties
(86,610)
—
—
(25,599)
—
(112,209)
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
(73,021)
—
—
270
—
(72,751)
Securities
(3,102)
—
—
(9,728)
—
(12,830)
Woodstar Fund investments
—
—
45,689
—
—
45,689
Derivatives
82,165
(59)
(1,102)
33,772
5,006
119,782
Foreign currency
(4,874)
24
41
—
—
(4,809)
(Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities
(2,182)
2,632
—
3,758
—
4,208
Sales of properties
84,738
—
12,601
—
97,339
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 537,652
$ 46,428
$ 64,270
$ 96,807
$ (179,386)
$ 565,771
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$ 1.69
$ 0.15
$ 0.20
$ 0.30
$ (0.56)
$ 1.78
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of September 30, 2022
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 76,654
$ 59,925
$ 32,464
$ 43,172
$ 124,945
$ 337,160
$ 2,550
$ 339,710
Restricted cash
6,230
33,410
978
3,789
77,163
121,570
—
121,570
Loans held-for-investment, net
15,719,718
2,374,444
—
9,660
—
18,103,822
—
18,103,822
Loans held-for-sale
2,125,827
—
—
79,857
—
2,205,684
—
2,205,684
Investment securities
1,318,372
66,728
—
1,183,831
—
2,568,931
(1,678,803)
890,128
Properties, net
214,896
—
868,454
134,076
—
1,217,426
—
1,217,426
Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund
—
—
1,669,265
—
—
1,669,265
—
1,669,265
Investments in unconsolidated entities
34,319
29,347
—
35,494
—
99,160
(15,996)
83,164
Goodwill
—
119,409
—
140,437
—
259,846
—
259,846
Intangible assets
14,302
—
30,829
69,532
—
114,663
(41,567)
73,096
Derivative assets
249,120
242
321
1,488
—
251,171
—
251,171
Accrued interest receivable
143,352
9,177
412
1,412
—
154,353
(205)
154,148
Other assets
254,353
4,332
77,207
27,033
55,907
418,832
(374)
418,458
VIE assets, at fair value
—
—
—
—
—
—
54,215,370
54,215,370
Total Assets
$ 20,157,143
$ 2,697,014
$ 2,679,930
$ 1,729,781
$ 258,015
$ 27,521,883
$ 52,480,975
$ 80,002,858
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$ 404,982
$ 41,457
$ 12,105
$ 43,658
$ 60,171
$ 562,373
$ 88
$ 562,461
Related-party payable
—
—
—
—
26,146
26,146
—
26,146
Dividends payable
—
—
—
—
150,196
150,196
—
150,196
Derivative liabilities
8,943
223
—
—
73,600
82,766
—
82,766
Secured financing agreements, net
10,250,349
1,095,459
789,138
612,409
769,814
13,517,169
(21,267)
13,495,902
Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net
2,877,567
813,429
—
—
—
3,690,996
—
3,690,996
Unsecured senior notes, net
—
—
—
—
2,326,988
2,326,988
—
2,326,988
VIE liabilities, at fair value
—
—
—
—
—
—
52,501,845
52,501,845
Total Liabilities
13,541,841
1,950,568
801,243
656,067
3,406,915
20,356,634
52,480,666
72,837,300
Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests
—
—
344,373
—
—
344,373
—
344,373
Permanent Equity:
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
—
—
—
—
3,170
3,170
—
3,170
Additional paid-in capital
1,624,104
665,104
(381,226)
(575,971)
4,447,676
5,779,687
—
5,779,687
Treasury stock
—
—
—
—
(138,022)
(138,022)
—
(138,022)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
4,968,304
81,342
1,706,906
1,484,360
(7,461,724)
779,188
—
779,188
Accumulated other comprehensive income
22,776
—
—
—
—
22,776
—
22,776
Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
6,615,184
746,446
1,325,680
908,389
(3,148,900)
6,446,799
—
6,446,799
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
118
—
208,634
165,325
—
374,077
309
374,386
Total Permanent Equity
6,615,302
746,446
1,534,314
1,073,714
(3,148,900)
6,820,876
309
6,821,185
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 20,157,143
$ 2,697,014
$ 2,679,930
$ 1,729,781
$ 258,015
$ 27,521,883
$ 52,480,975
$ 80,002,858
View original content:
SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.