Strong business performance in 9M/2022: Exyte increases order intake, sales, and profitability

STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte GmbH (Exyte), a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, continues its strong performance during the first nine months of fiscal year 2022 successfully progressing on its accelerated growth path, its 'Pathway to Ten'.

In the first nine months of 2022, Exyte recorded an increase of almost 60% year-on-year in sales. Sales amounted to an all-time-high of €5.3 billion (9M/2021: €3.4 billion) thanks to major projects in all business segments especially in the APAC and EMEA regions. Both regions also contributed strongly to the order intake. From January to September order intake reached €6.5 billion (9M/2021: €5.1 billion), an increase of more than 25% compared to the previous year.

With an adjusted EBITDA of €340 million (9M/2021: €200 million) and adjusted EBIT of €308 million (9M/2021: €178 million) Exyte further improved its profitability. The adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 6.4% (9M/2021: 5.9%), the adjusted EBIT margin reached 5.8% (9M/2021: 5.3%), both improving by 0.5% points year-on-year.

"Our sustained positive business development underlines our strong strategic position. The industries we serve continue to invest unchanged. Despite the current global economic development, we do not expect any major backlash for these industries or for our business. We serve global megatrends that will continue to unfold despite short-term economic turbulences," says Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO of Exyte.

Positive outlook despite current economic developments

"Exyte succeeds on its 'Pathway to Ten'. Our targeted turnover of around €7 billion in 2022 brings us closer to our goal of reaching €10 billion in sales in 2027. With successfully running projects and an order backlog of €8.2 billion, we are well positioned for future profitable growth. Notwithstanding the continuing economic uncertainties, we see a sustainable positive development for Exyte," states Peter Schönhofer, CFO of Exyte. "However, we monitor developments and their potential impact on our business closely and take countermeasures where necessary."

Exyte confirms the positive year-end outlook. In accordance with an increase in sales, a respective rise in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT is expected. For 2022 the company forecasts an adjusted EBITDA of approximately €450 million, respectively an adjusted EBIT above €400 million.

Growth in all business segments, Biopharma & Life Sciences and Data Centers with impressive sales development

In the first nine months of 2022 all three business segments acquired substantial new projects across all regions. With a sales share of around 87% of the group's total sales, the business segment Advanced Technology Facilities recorded a sales increase of around 55% to €4.6 billion (9M/2021: €3.0 billion). Driven by the ongoing positive development of the semiconductor industry incoming orders increased by almost a quarter to €5.5 billion (9M/2021: €4.5 billion). Battery cell manufacturers also benefit from Exyte's expertise in clean and dry rooms. Exyte sees further sales opportunities in this business in the coming years, as so-called gigafabs for the production of battery cells and batteries are being planned worldwide.

Biopharma & Life Sciences almost doubled sales in the first nine months. The segment's sales reached €477 million (9M/2021: €247 million) due to major projects in Singapore and Malaysia. Biopharma & Life Sciences is accounting for 9.0% of total sales of the group (9M/2021: 7.3%). Order intake reached €477 million (9M/2021: €384 million). In Germany, Exyte is building a mRNA competence center in Halle. Further biopharma projects for global pharmaceutical companies are currently being prepared. Exyte recently opened a new Life Sciences Office in Cork, Ireland. The Irish pharmaceutical sector has grown rapidly in recent years. Exyte expects significant investments in Ireland in projects ranging from biotechnology to fill finish, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and cell and gene therapy.

Sales of the Data Centers segment rose by 74% reaching €181 million (9M/2021: €104 million). The order intake increased by more than 130% to €409 million (9M/2021: €175 million). The business segment currently implements data center projects in Austria, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Malaysia, and Taiwan, amongst others.

Strategic growth of Technology and Services segment

Recently Exyte completed the acquisition of Airgard Inc., a US-based specialist in exhaust gas cleaning technology. Airgard's wet scrubbers are used globally by key players in the semiconductor industry. The acquisition of Airgard strengthens Exyte's position to support its customers with technical solutions for their exhaust management, also in light of the increasing standards that come up with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) regulations and requirements.

This is the next acquisition by which Exyte builds on its strategy of vertical integration by strengthening its business in the area of mission-critical technology and services. In 2021, Exyte acquired Critical Process Systems Group and made it part of the Technology & Services (T&S) Business Area. T&S consists of entities that provide cleanroom technology, installation services, and critical equipment for subsystems of its clients as well as off-site manufacturing (OSM). In the first nine months of 2022 Technology & Services almost doubled sales to €555 million (9M/2021: €280 million) contributing around 10% to the group's total sales (9M/2021: 8.0%). Incoming orders more than doubled to €788 million (9M/2021: €336 million).

Progress on the 'Pathway to Ten' – New Employer Branding

Targeted, strategic acquisitions are a cornerstone of Exyte's future Agenda 'Next Level'. In this agenda the company has defined several fields of actions to be successful on its 'Pathway to Ten'. Another field of action is to become the employer of choice for existing and future employees. To this end, Exyte recently presented a new employer brand which is the basis for global talent acquisition and recruiting. Around 15,000 employees are expected to work for Exyte in 2027, more than twice as many as in 2021. At the end of September 2022 Exyte employed almost 9,000 people worldwide.

Key Financial Figures at a glance





9M/2022

9M/2021

Change 2022 vs. 2021 Order Intake €6.5 bn €5.1 bn +26.1%* Sales €5.3 bn €3.4 bn +57.0%* Adjusted EBITDA €340 m €200 m +70.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 6.4 % 5.9 % +0.5 PP Adjusted EBIT €308 m €178 m +73.0 % Adjusted EBIT Margin 5.8 % 5.3 % +0.5 PP *The percentage is calculated based on the values in million.

For more details about the 9M-results 2022 please visit the website exyte.net.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, we serve clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers.

