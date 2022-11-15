32 Organizations Recognized in Kudos' Annual Best Culture Awards Program

In its second year, the program honors companies in two Best Culture categories: Innovator and Leader and includes Lego Group, Meals on Wheels America and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudos , the company that unlocks employee potential and culture through employee recognition, announced today the 32 companies honored in its annual Best Culture Awards program. These organizations demonstrated commitment to creating great workplace cultures through efforts to improve employee recognition, employee engagement and overall employee experience.

The 2022 Best Culture winners include exceptional organizations such as African telecom giant MTN, Uvalde Memorial Hospital, Lego Group and Meals on Wheels America. This year's winners represent over ten industries and range in size from SMEs to enterprises. These organizations put their people first by prioritizing workplace culture, unique core values and strategic tools.

"Congratulations to all the Best Culture Award winners," said Muni Boga, president and CEO of Kudos. "There's no denying the unprecedented challenges HR Leaders have faced in the last few years. The challenges persist, and organizations are now navigating massive shifts in work environments and a competitive war on talent. This year's award-winners are truly at the top of their game, putting people and culture first with tools like Kudos to support their organizational goals; the results that they are seeing are remarkable."

The Culture Innovators have demonstrated an impactful commitment to the employee experience in a unique and modern way. They have fostered a strong and supportive culture through creative efforts and think outside the box to boost engagement, morale and regular recognition. The Culture Innovators honorees are:

Abby Connect

Baton Rouge Telco Federal Credit Union

Brand Muscle

De Lage Landen Financial Services Canada Inc.

Episource

IAT Insurance Group

Kanika Hotels and Resorts

KLA

Lego Group

Liliuokalani Trust

Meals on Wheels America

MORE Group

OCCU

Paper

Polen Capital

Power Properties

Quantum Innovations

Retina Associates of Cleveland

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

The University of Auckland

Valley Credit Union

The Culture Leaders have succeeded in building a strong and distinct workplace culture founded on their organization's mission, vision and values. Their investments in people analytics, strategic employee recognition and culture initiatives have made a quantifiable difference in employee engagement and organizational performance.The Culture Leaders honorees are:

CAAT Pension Plan

Camlin

Clarasys

MTN Group

Multi Media LLC

Pillar Properties

Rocky Mountain Health Care Services

Russell

Telarus LLC

United Bay Community Credit Union

Uvalde County Hospital Authority

