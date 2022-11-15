Lightning eMotors Announces Collaboration with HEVO Inc. to Wirelessly Charge Electric Vehicle Fleets

LOVELAND, Colo., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightning eMotors, Inc., a leading provider of zero-emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle (EV) technology for fleets, and HEVO Inc., a leading provider of wireless EV charging technology are pleased to announce a program to demonstrate wireless charging of Lightning eMotors' fleet vehicles.

Wirelessly charging the next generation of electric fleets

After an initial integration phase, the two companies will test HEVO's award-winning Rezonant E8 wireless charging technology on a ZEV3 platform at Lightning eMotors' Loveland, CO headquarters. The demo vehicle will then be showcased to Lightning and HEVO fleet customers throughout North America.

Recently named a PACEpilot Innovation to Watch by Automotive News, the 8kW Rezonant E8 is a cost-effective solution for overnight charging requirements common to commercial fleets. The technology has a very limited weight penalty compared to other wireless charging solutions, thus retaining GVWR for additional passengers and cargo, and is compliant with UL and SAE safety, performance, and interoperability standards for wireless charging. The HEVO roadmap includes expanded energy delivery options of 11kW, 25kW, 50kW, and 100-300kW to service fleets with a variety of dwell times and power needs.

HEVO's Founder & CEO, Jeremy McCool, commented: "We are impressed with Lightning eMotors' high-quality products and focus on innovation. Our collaboration will enable significant benefits for fleet operators seeking a more convenient and seamless charging experience. Busy drivers can forget to plug in, potentially creating the need for charging attendants. Cords can create a variety of operational challenges including OSHA and union safety concerns associated with wired devices. We believe this collaboration will establish the industry standard for charging EV fleets and provide a complete solution to customers seeking a wireless charging experience."

Lightning eMotors' Co-Founder & CEO, Tim Reeser, added: "We are excited to be first-to-market with medium-duty production vehicles equipped with wireless charging. Lightning has deployed hundreds of commercial electric vehicles with fleets throughout North America and we understand that any opportunity to cost-effectively simplify EV operations for our customers is a win for everyone. We are committed to continued innovation in fleet electrification and excited to partner with HEVO on wireless charging solutions to streamline zero-emission vehicle projects and accelerate commercial EV adoption."

The demonstration vehicle is scheduled to be available in Q1 of 2023.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018—including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit Lightning eMotors' website at https://lightningemotors.com.

About HEVO

Recently named a PACEpilot Innovation to Watch by Automotive News, HEVO Inc. is a Brooklyn-based company focused on dramatically improving the EV charging experience for all stakeholders. Our mission is to eliminate fossil fuel use in the transportation system and modernize the grid with wireless charging and software. To learn more, visit HEVO's website at https://hevo.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Lightning eMotors, Inc. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "expand," "enable," "might," "potential," "should," "would" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results or outcomes to vary, including, but not limited to, risks related to Lightning eMotors' operations and business and financial performance; the ability of Lightning eMotors to execute on its business strategy and grow demand for its products and revenue; potential increases in costs or shortage of raw materials; market acceptance of new product offerings; and other risks more fully described in Lightning eMotors' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Lightning eMotors undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

