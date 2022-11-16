Priceline Announces its Biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday Savings Ever During Week-Long Sale

More Than $10 Million in Savings Available including Mystery Coupons for up to 99% Off

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Priceline is kicking off its annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale next week with even bigger and better deals for the holiday season. Beginning on November 22, 2022, Priceline customers will have access to a full week of coupons and discounts, on top of Priceline's everyday deals, with more than $10 million in additional available savings on hotels, flights, rental cars, cruises and vacation packages.

In a year when every dollar counts, we're helping travelers meet their travel needs without sacrificing their holiday plans or budgets," explained Brett Keller, CEO of Priceline. "For this year's Black Friday Sale, we've lined up some of our best deals based on what we know our customers love and we're providing even more curated offers for their favorite destinations."

Priceline's email subscribers will have even more chances to save big with Mystery Coupons. This fan-favorite offer returns this year, with two opportunities to receive coupons for up to 99% off Hotel Express Deals®. Priceline is upping the ante even further for customers by sending twice as many 99% off coupons as last year and adding new 25% and 50% off Mystery Coupons as well.

Priceline's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale also includes:

• Sitewide Savings: Save 10% off sitewide on Express Deals® with code BF2022.

• Available 11/21/22 8:30 am - 11/28/22 11:59 pm EST

• Hotel Savings:

• Save $100 with code FRIDAY100 for Hotel Express Deals® when you spend $500+.

- Available 11/22/22 10:00 pm - 11/25/22 11:59 pm EST

• Save 20% off Hotel Express Deals® with code MONDAY20.

- Available 11/28/22 8:30 am - 11:59 pm EST for the first 1,000 bookings

• Save 20% or more throughout November on thousands of select hotels for stays through June 2023, no code needed.

• Cruise Savings: Get up to $3,000 to spend onboard a Norwegian Cruise, plus free prepaid gratuities. Priceline is also offering up to $2,000 in onboard credit to spend on all other participating cruise lines.

• Package Savings: Save an additional 20% on trips to top destinations including Hawaii, Mexico, Europe and the Caribbean with select hotel and flight bundles.

• Rental Car Savings: Save up to 20% off select rental cars.

• Priceline VIP Rewards™ Visa® Card: Earn 10,000 bonus points after qualifying purchases and enjoy a 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months. Plus, earn 5X on Priceline bookings, 2X on restaurant and gas purchases, and automatic VIP Gold Status!

To be eligible for this year's Mystery Coupons, customers must be subscribed to Priceline's free Email Insiders list before November 20, 2022 at 11:59pm EST. Emails will be sent starting on November 21, 2022 and November 27, 2022. All recipients will receive a Mystery Coupon, 4,000 of which will be for 99% off, 6,000 for 50% off and 10,000 for 25% off.

To check out all of Priceline's holiday deals, visit Priceline.com , or download the Priceline app.

