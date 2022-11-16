Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Hospitals Earn Outstanding National Patient Safety Recognitions

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health hospitals earn top-scoring A's in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Report

SEATTLE and TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) continues to be recognized as a leader in patient safety by Leapfrog Group with six hospitals earning 'A' safety grades in the fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade Report. Virginia Mason Medical Center (VMMC) in Seattle remains one of the few hospitals in the nation – and the only hospital in Washington state – to earn straight A's since the Hospital Safety Grade program began in 2012.

"National recognition of our system's safety accomplishments is a true measure of our commitment to providing world-class clinical excellence to patients in the Pacific Northwest," said Ketul J. Patel, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "While all of us in the health care industry are navigating a uniquely challenging time, I am both proud and inspired by our team's efforts to go above and beyond to deliver exceptional care and health outcomes."

The Virginia Mason Franciscan Health hospitals recognized in Leapfrog Group's fall 2022 Hospital Safety Report include:

St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor – A

St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood – A

St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way – A

St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma– A

St. Michael Medical Center, Silverdale – A

Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle – A

St. Anne Hospital, Burien – B

"Providing high-quality and safe care to our communities is a collaborative effort between our teams to ensure we are regularly evaluating and adapting our standards to meet the evolving needs of our patients," said Charleen Tachibana, senior vice president and chief quality, safety, patient experience officer for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "These safety grades demonstrate how we are consistently advancing overall quality and safety standards in the region."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system — A, B, C, D or F – is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

About Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is an integrated health system serving the Puget Sound region, offering access to some of the country's most prestigious experts and hospitals that are internationally known for superior quality. With a team of 18,000 team members, including nearly 5,000 employed physicians and affiliated providers, we unite the brightest health care minds in the region to provide world-class clinical excellence at 10 hospitals and nearly 300 sites of care throughout the Puget Sound area. We are proud to be the home of Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS, and Benaroya Research Institute, which is internationally recognized for autoimmune disease research. We embrace our community's uniquely vibrant, active culture by providing holistic, personalized and patient-centered care. We are committed to caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, especially the poor and underserved, providing more than $300 million in community benefit – free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs. Learn more at www.vmfh.org

