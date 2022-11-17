Seasoned Inside and Out, Tony Chachere's Deep-Fried Turkey is a Thanksgiving Treat

OPELOUSAS, La., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As you prepare your Thanksgiving feast, don't forget to season your turkey inside and out. Not only that but when you deep fry it, you will get the most mouthwateringly delicious turkey you've ever tasted. With Tony Chachere's Butter Marinade injected into the turkey and its seasoning spread all around the outside of the turkey, and then deep fried to crispy and juicy perfection, it's no wonder Tony's Deep-Fried Turkey is one of the most searched and popular turkey recipes.

TONY'S DEEP-FRIED TURKEY

INGREDIENTS

3-5 Gallons Peanut Oil (or Oil of Your Choosing)

1 Turkey (12 Pounds)

Tony's Butter Injectable Marinade, to Taste

Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, to Taste

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Cook Time: 36 Minutes

Serves: 8-10

Prepare a turkey fryer or a very large stock pot. Fill the fryer with no more than ¾ oil and heat to 350°F. Make sure the turkey is completely thawed. Pat turkey dry with paper towels – the turkey must be dry before frying. Remove giblets from the turkey. Inject the turkey with Tony's Butter Marinade, using as much as you'd like. Be sure to space out the injection sites so the marinade goes throughout the entire turkey. Season the inside of the turkey with Tony's seasoning. Then gently lift the skin of the bird and use your hands to carefully massage Tony's seasoning under the skin. Next, coat the outside skin with Tony's seasoning. Allow the turkey to sit until it reaches room temperature. Carefully lower the turkey into the oil and allow it to fry for about 3 minutes per pound until the meat thermometer reads 165°F when inserted into the thickest part of the breast. Carefully remove the turkey from the fryer and drain it on paper towels. Allow the turkey to sit for 10 minutes before slicing and serving. Enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's ®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine is celebrating its 50th Anniversary! Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, and sauces for both the pantry and the table.

As part of Tony's 50th Anniversary Celebration

