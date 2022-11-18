Futu Ranks #2 on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List For 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo's parent company, Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven digitalized brokerage and wealth management platform, is pleased to announce that it is ranked 2nd on Fortune's "100 Fastest-Growing Companies list 2022. This ranking is based on its outstanding operational performance and Futu is the top-ranked financial company for 2022.

Fortune's "100 Fastest-Growing Companies List", now in its 37th year, ranks companies based on growth in revenue, profits, and stock returns, over a three-year period ending June 30, 2022. It provides insights into companies and industries that have achieved hyper-growth in the past three years.

Futu's revenue and non-GAAP adjusted net income grew from $33.3M and $7.6M in Q2 2019, to $222.6M and $87.7M in Q2 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate of 88.4% and 126% respectively.

"We are honored to be included as one of Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies." said Leaf Hua Li, Futu's Founder, Chairman, and CEO. "Futu was born in Hong Kong 10 years ago and has expanded its presence globally with its flagship platform, moomoo, in the U.S., Australia and Singapore. Since our listing on the Nasdaq in 2019, we have delivered robust and consistent financial performance to win a spot on the Fortune's List.

I am grateful to all of the Futu and moomoo employees for their dedication and teamwork that has contributed to the company's success. Also, I would like to thank all our users and partners for their continued trust and support in the technologies we have released. Going forward, we will continue to drive innovation with our products and services, delivering extraordinary investing experience to global investors."

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu") (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. Futu provides investing services – including stock trading and clearing, margin financing, wealth management, market data and information, and interactive social features for Hong Kong, US and China Connect stocks – to individual investors through its proprietary one-stop digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo. Futu also provides Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) solutions and IPO distribution services through its enterprise service brand FUTU I&E, with a focus on providing employee stock ownership plans to corporate clients.

Futu aims to become an influential financial services platform globally by building a complete financial technology ecosystem with the mission of "making investing easier and not alone." For more information about Futu Holdings, please visit the Company's official website at www.futuholdings.com .

About moomoo

Moomoo is a next-generation one-stop digital financial services platform created by Moomoo Technologies Inc., a fintech company based in Palo Alto, California.

Moomoo integrates trading, market data, and social networking with advanced features, such as AI-powered analytics and anomaly detection functions. It supports free online account-opening and provides access to trade stocks and ETFs in multiple global markets such as the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Australia. Moomoo and its brand affiliates also offer rich investor education content and an interactive online community with over 18 million users in more than 200 countries globally.

Moomoo's parent company is the Nasdaq-listed fintech company Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu"), which is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR. Futu's subsidiary is also one of the largest brokerages in Hong Kong SAR. On March 8, 2019, Futu was listed on Nasdaq (stock symbol: FUTU).

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com .

Disclosures

Accolades are not indicative of future performance. Futu is not affiliated with Fortune. For more information, please visit https://fortune.com/franchise-list-page/methodology-fastest-growing-companies-2022

Moomoo is a financial information and trading app offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. In the U.S., investment products and services available through the moomoo app are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)/Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). In Singapore, investment products and services available through the moomoo app are offered through Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. is a Capital Markets Services Licence (License No. CMS101000) holder with the Exempt Financial Adviser Status. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. In Australia, financial products and services available through the moomoo app are provided by Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd, an Australian Financial Services Licensee (AFSL No. 224663) regulated by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC). Please read and understand our Financial Services Guide, Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy and other disclosure documents which are available on our websites https://www.futuau.com and https://www.moomoo.com/au. Moomoo Technologies Inc., Moomoo Financial Inc., Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. and Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd are affiliated companies.

