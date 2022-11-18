Vedic Tiger revives a collection of potent 100% natural and pure medicinal plant-based beauty and wellness products

LOS ANGELES and SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedic Tiger announced the launch of its line of skincare, hair care, and health supplement products that meticulously revive the 5,000-year-old traditional code of healing from India called Ayurveda.

(PRNewswire)

Vedic Tiger products are 100% natural, pure, and clean and made from specific medicinal herbs selected for their revered qualities and handcrafted using classical preparation techniques in small batches to preserve the purity and integrity of the ingredients sourced from the rich tropical soils of India, sometimes from remote areas.

Modern Ayurvedic formulations have been diluted for commercial purposes and cost-effectiveness. Vedic Tiger products strictly adhere to the original recipes documented in 47 ancient texts considered more than 5,000 years old.

For the first time, classical preparation techniques are used to ensure the purity of the products. Oil formulations are made in special copper vessels called "Urulis" using the lost-wax method to activate and increase the potency of ingredients. The oils are treated using an ancient technique called "Thailamoorcharam", which sharpens the potency and activates the absorption of the oils deep into the body's cell tissues for maximum benefit.

Vedic Tiger upholds the highest quality standards, be it handpicking each of the 500 "just perfectly ripe" amlas (Indian gooseberries) for the Miracle Superfoods Organic Jam or maintaining the freshness of every Kashmiri saffron flower strand picked at dawn for the Saffron Radiance Vitamin C Face Serum – a 3-in-1 proprietary formula for brightening and hydrating skin and treating hyperpigmentation.

Vedic Tiger's Neeli Nourishing Hair Oil is made from the pure essence left over after boiling a combination of antioxidant herbs at a specific temperature and infusing it in virgin organic coconut oil, resulting in a high-protein blend that seeps deep into the hair follicles. One of the main ingredients of the oil is Bhringraj, which may reduce premature graying and minimize hair loss in both women and men. (Ref 1)

The Supreme Soothing Body Massage Oil is a naturally earthy-smelling vegan body oil that is one of Vedic Tiger's most elaborate and luxurious formulations made with 53 therapeutic medicinal plants.

Vedic Tiger's Healing collection features the Brahmi Head Massage Oil for revitalizing nerve and brain cells and for a relaxing sound sleep, Be Calm Ashwagandha and Happy Belly Gut Detox Triphala supplement powders that are 100% USDA organic certified, vegan, and in their purest form.

For first-time customers wanting to explore the full benefits of these potent products, Vedic Tiger has introduced the Glowing Skin Starter Kit and the Hair Growth Starter Kit. Both have the Miracle Superfoods Organic Herbal Jam (Chyavanaprash), power-packed with 43 nutritious healing herbs and considered an Ayurvedic superfood that strengthens the immune system. (Ref 2). Both kits include Vedic Tiger's best sellers.

Products are targeted at everyone seeking health, wellness and beauty, especially lovers of yoga. Individual items are priced between $30 and $75 and are ready to ship. For more information, please visit www.vedictiger.com

Customer Joeanne K. commented, "So glad I found Vedic Tiger and grateful that they are making such an effort to get this amazing product to us."

About Vedic Tiger:

Vedic Tiger products are made in India with the most potent medicinal plants. It embodies the ideology of Ayurveda, one of the world's oldest whole body healing systems and a sister science of yoga.

Vedic Tiger is headquartered in Los Angeles and Singapore. It is currently offering free shipping on orders over $100 in the U.S. and Singapore. It also offers worldwide shipping and accepts more than 100 local currencies.

Inquiries:

www.vedictiger.com

Social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vedic Tiger