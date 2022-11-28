Cashier Pro is now available for XPOS merchants

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting onchain crypto payments on Bitcoin Lightning Network, BNB Smart Chain, Ethereum and Tron blockchain.

Giving people increased control over their money is becoming more important in an age of increasing openness and digitalization.

In keeping with the aim of encouraging distributed technology and giving people back control over their assets, Pundi X is excited to announce that the onchain payment in the XPOS platform now becomes "Cashier Pro."

Cashier Pro enables merchants to accept crypto payment from 3rd party blockchain wallet users across multiple blockchain networks, including Bitcoin Lightning Network, BNB Smart Chain, Ethereum and Tron blockchain. Among them, Bitcoin Lightning Network and Tron blockchain are two new networks that are requested by XPOS distributors and merchants.

The Lightning Network is a decentralized network noted for enabling 'lightning-fast' transactions even between parties outside of a blockchain network. Because the Lightning Network has nodes capable of routing transactions by combining individual payment channels between the concerned parties, there is no need for transactions to be approved by the main blockchain—significantly improving transaction speeds. More and more Bitcoin holders use the Lightning Network thanks to its faster, cheaper transactions.

TRON is a community-governed DAO with 118 million users on the blockchain. It hosts the largest circulating supply of stable coin-USDT, overtaking USDT on Ethereum in April 2021.

XPOS users will now be able to accept Bitcoin on the Lightning Network and USDT TRC20 on the Tron Network by accessing the XPOS' new Cashier Pro function, made available by its latest upgrade. Previously called "On-chain payment", the Cashier Pro provides various ways for merchants to accept BTC, ETH, BNB, and USDT crypto payments from 3rd party wallets on Bitcoin Lightning Network, Binance Smart Chain, and Ethereum. The end result is faster, flexible payment options for XPOS merchants and the customers in different countries.

Pundi X CEO and co-founder Zac Cheah. "We're constantly looking for ways to improve our XPOS machines and there was no better way to do that than having Cashier Pro support Lightning Network and Tron Network," he explained. "I have no doubt that XPOS users will be happy to see they can accept payment from not only Pundi X product users but also from many other 3rd party blockchain wallet users."

To learn more about how to use this feature, check out the tutorials below:

How to receive Bitcoin payment via Lightning Network via Cashier Pro on XPOS .

How to receive USDT-TRC20 payment via Tron Network via Cashier Pro on XPOS.

About Pundi X

Based in Singapore, Pundi X was founded in 2017 with the aim of harnessing the power of blockchain technology to make a more secure and inclusive world. The company is responsible for developing the XPOS, a point-of-sale smart device that allows brick-and-mortar stores to transact on the blockchain. The company currently has offices in Jakarta, São Paulo, Seoul, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Pundi X has also been selected as one of the top 50 Innovative Fintech Startups in 2018 by KPMG and H2 Ventures, cool vendors in blockchain business by Gartner, and top 10 fintech leader by Singapore Fintech Association.

For more information, visit https://www.pundix.com

