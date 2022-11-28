Douglas Elliman Development Marketing Returns to Art Basel Miami Beach Showcasing Its Portfolio of World-Class New Developments

Leading new development firm partners with the preeminent art show for its ninth year, celebrating the confluence of fine art, digital art and residential real estate

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty, returns to Art Basel Miami Beach for its ninth year of partnership with the preeminent art show, celebrating the convergence of fine art, digital art, design and real estate.

"It is our privilege to return to Art Basel Miami Beach to showcase our nationwide portfolio of luxury developments," said Susan de França, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. "Designed by such renowned architects and designers as Jean Nouvel, Rafael Viñoly, and Tara Bernerd many of the developments in our global portfolio are themselves works of art, offering the perfect homes for our discerning clientele and their coveted art collections."

For the 2022 fair, Douglas Elliman's lounge is furnished by B&B Italia, an internationally renowned Italian Group leader in the high-end designer furniture sector since 1966. Presenting projects in New York, Florida, California, Texas and Paris, the gallery will unveil "A Window into the World of New," featuring an arch-window-shaped LED portal displaying dynamic video art curated by the visionary Dan Mikesell of Blackdove, a digital art platform featuring a vast, growing collection of cutting-edge works by the world's most innovative artists.

As Show Partner, the firm has curated a selection of the world's finest new developments to be spotlighted in the Collectors Lounge, an area exclusively reserved for Art Basel Miami Beach's VIP guests. Douglas Elliman will once again leverage its international partnership with Knight Frank Residential , including the firms' combined $87-billion global portfolio of the most prestigious residential new developments and their shared commitment to providing their clients with unparalleled expertise in the global luxury real estate market.

During Art Basel Miami Beach 2022, Douglas Elliman will also debut its ninth annual Art Issue of Elliman Magazine, the firm's luxury lifestyle and real estate publication. With a selection of properties showcasing the "A Window into the World of New" theme featured on the cover, the magazine is filled with stories of creative inspiration at the intersection of real estate and art.

"We understand that like art, real estate can reinforce our unique sense of identity and make our day-to-day environment exceptional," said Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty. "Elliman Magazine has become a must-read among our agents and our clients, and this issue, alongside Art Basel, is the perfect showcase for our stunning properties in each of our regions, interesting market analyses and great lifestyle content."

Art Basel Miami Beach takes place December 1 to December 3 at the Miami Beach Convention Center located at 1901 Convention Center Drive in Miami Beach, Florida. Featuring 282 exhibitors from 38 countries and territories, this year's show will mark the fair's 20th anniversary and will be the largest to date. In addition to its Galleries, Positions, Nova, Survey, and Edition sectors, the fair will host 20 large-scale projects as part of the Meridians sector, 29 curated installations within exhibitors' booths in the Kabinett sector, as well as nine panels with leading art world voices in its renowned Conversations series.

Select properties being featured inside Douglas Elliman Development Marketing's

Lounge include:

Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue

Midtown Manhattan, New York City

Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue is a boutique offering of turnkey fully furnished residences with legendary services and amenities from The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group with private dining by Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud. Located on Manhattan's most iconic stretch, the 29-story historic conversion—once the headquarters of fashion house Gucci—is surrounded by renowned luxury retail, fine dining, and cultural landmarks, with Central Park a short stroll away. Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue offers the unparalleled—five-star hotel services, with none of the guests; and the comfort of home, with none of the upkeep.

The Residences 6 Fisher Island Drive

Fisher Island, Miami, Florida

Situated on an expansive 6.5-acre waterfront site – the very last of its kind on Fisher Island – Six Fisher will be one of the most exclusive, refined, and coveted developments in Miami's history. The sweeping, estate-style homes will range from three to eight bedrooms and 3,800 to nearly 16,000 sq. ft., each oriented for maximum privacy and unparalleled views of Miami Beach, the Atlantic Ocean, and Biscayne Bay. More than 55,000 sq. ft. of five-star, resident-only amenities and a broad spectrum of estate-level services will usher in a new era of effortless living.

Five Park

Miami Beach, Florida

A creation from the world's most visionary design minds, the newest residential tower has arrived on Miami Beach with unprecedented ocean and bay views. Exceptional amenities across 51,000 square feet within house wellness and private beach club. This is beach living completely redefined.

The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria

303 Park Avenue, New York City

The world-renowned Waldorf Astoria New York introduces a contemporary collection of studio to penthouse residences atop the hotel defined by unsurpassed amenities and legendary service. Inspired by the hotel's classic grandeur and rich history, homes at The Towers balance modern comfort with Art Deco opulence, complemented by over 50,000 square feet of private residential amenities. This one-of-a-kind luxury living experience includes private residential access to an abundance of recreation, relaxation and wellness spaces – including a private porte cochere entry – paired with the impeccable services of the world's most iconic hotel.

OLARA

West Palm Beach, Florida

Olara, a waterfront residential oasis nestled along the coveted Flagler Drive, boasts expansive views of the Intracoastal Waterway, Palm Beach Island and the Atlantic Ocean. Offering superbly crafted two- to four-bedroom residences and exceptional private amenities sprawling across 80,000 square feet, including a signature restaurant, a gourmet market, multiple pools, a world class spa and gym, co-working facilities, Olara is the newest and most exclusive development in the Palm Beaches, distinguished by a private marina with direct Intracoastal access and proximity to world-class shopping and dining.

Scene des Loges

Paris, 15th Arrondissement

Paris has forever been the home of creativity. It is the home of cars, fashion and ground breaking architecture. The Scene des Loges development sits on the bank of the Seine river boasting glorious views across the water to the beautiful Haussmann buildings on the right bank of the 16tharrondissement and east over the roofs tops to the Eiffel Tower. The residence will be the reinvention of the iconic Renault garage into 41 homes moments away from the key addresses of the 7tharrondissement. Paris is a Unesco World Heritage Site and the city will not change as such off plan opportunities are something of a rarity. Delivery forecast for Q3 2025 (STC).

