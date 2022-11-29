Cunard Announces 2024 Summer and Fall Program

Voyages on Sale for Cunard World Club Members Starting December 6, 2022 and to the Public on December 7, 2022

Newest Ship Queen Anne Debuts 2024 Itineraries

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard announces itineraries from April 2024 through January 2025, offering over 190 new voyages fleet wide, including Queen Anne's maiden season.

Cunard announces maiden season voyages for the company's fourth ship, Queen Anne, set to debut in spring 2024. (PRNewswire)

" Queen Anne will bring all the pleasures that one would expect aboard our new Cunard Queen ."

Featuring in-depth itineraries in the Mediterranean and Scandinavia, and spectacular voyages through the incomparable Norwegian Fjords, Queen Anne, Queen Victoria, and flagship ocean liner Queen Mary 2 will call at 133 destinations in 45 countries, including a maiden call for the fleet in Nordfjordeid, Norway.

"Summertime evokes European glamour aboard Cunard ships," said Matt Gleaves, Cunard's VP of Commercial Development, North America. "Whether it's sailing the waters of the Med or navigating through the Greek Isles, guests will see the world in style and comfort. Queen Anne brings even more opportunities to explore remote waterways, iconic cities, and of course all the pleasures that one would expect aboard our new Cunard Queen."

Cunard's highly anticipated new ship Queen Anne will sail her maiden season in the Norwegian Fjords, Scandinavia, British Isles, and the Mediterranean, with voyages ranging from two to 19 nights. She will make 62 maiden calls in coveted destinations including Reykjavik, Gibraltar, Rotterdam, Dubrovnik, Malaga, Oslo and more. Queen Anne will offer six overnight calls and 14 late evening departures, giving guests time to explore each city to the fullest.

Queen Anne Itinerary Highlights:

Western Mediterranean, 14 nights (H418)

Roundtrip from Southampton on July 28 , this voyage displays the rich history and culture of the Mediterranean. Cadiz offers unmatched Andalusian cuisine, stunning beaches, and a vast cathedral. Guests can discover the UNESCO World Heritage site of the Sagrada Familia and other architectural wonders in Barcelona before exploring the 3,000 years of history in Cartagena. In Gibraltar , the imposing Rock of Gibraltar features wild monkeys frolicking amidst its visitors.

Norwegian Fjords, 7 nights (H422)

Guests can retrace the footsteps of the Vikings aboard Cunard's newest addition to the fleet. Departing from Southampton on September 1 , Queen Anne will visit Haugesund to see majestic fjords and striking rock formations; Nordfjordeid, with vast rolling green meadows; and Geirangerfjord, home to the mesmerizing Seven Sisters waterfalls. Time ashore allows guests to explore the old quays, a World Heritage Site, and the medieval wooden houses on the waterfront.

Queen Mary 2 will sail 22 of the line's signature Transatlantic Crossings, offering uninterrupted days at sea to unplug from today's constantly connected lifestyle, and recharge while luxuriating through the waters of the North Atlantic. Queen Mary 2's voyages range from two to 30 nights and depart from New York, Hamburg, Québec, Le Havre, and Southampton. Guests can sail seven-night voyages in Canada/New England, with a spectacular overnight in Boston on the Fourth of July. Queen Mary 2 will also offer voyages in the Norwegian Fjords and Northwestern Europe and will celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve in the Caribbean.

Queen Mary 2 Itinerary Highlights:

Westbound Transatlantic Crossing, 8 nights (M433D)

Departing from Southampton, England , on October 17 , this unique Transatlantic voyage offers a port day in Le Havre , a UNESCO city in the Normandy region of northern France , known for their impressive modern art museum and picturesque marina and beach.

Canada New England, 14 nights (M430A)

Sailing roundtrip from New York in September, the voyage offers time ashore in eight unique ports with sea days in between. Highlights include Boston's famous Freedom Trail, the sublime scenery of Penobscot Bay in Maine , and an overnight call in Québec City. Vibrant in its modernity, but with an Old Town that exudes historical charm, Québec is an enchanting destination; it's the only part of North Canada where French is the first language and 17th century buildings still grace the cobbled streets.

Queen Victoria will spend an extended season in the Mediterranean, May through October 2024, where guests will get to know romantic cities such as Bruges, Barcelona and Trieste along with historic destinations such as Rome and Athens. Her voyages range from a short five-night sailing to Rotterdam and Bruges to a 29-night Mediterranean Highlights voyage which includes a rare overnight in the cultural capital of Istanbul.

Queen Victoria Itinerary Highlights:

Istanbul , Greek Isles and Italy , 14 nights (V413)

Sailing roundtrip out of Civitavecchia on May 13 , the itinerary allows time to get to know this 2 nd century coastal town, home to the Michelangelo Fort and a gateway to Italy's historic capital of Rome . A call to Istanbul showcases cultural influences from many empires with extraordinary sites such as The Hagia Sophia Mosque, Dolmabahçe Palace, and Grand Bazaar.

Rome to Trieste, 7 nights (V416A)

Departing from Rome on June 24 , guests will take in the magnificent Colosseum, Vatican City , the Pantheon, and many more meaningful attractions, not to mention culinary indulgences. Port calls at Cephalonia and Corfu offer charming streets and sun-kissed beaches, while the Medieval Old Town of Kotor in Montenegro is not to be missed.

Three Queens Back-to-Back

For adventurous guests who want to remain pampered for as long as possible, a 29-night voyage is available to sample all three queens. It begins with an eastbound Transatlantic Crossing on Queen Mary 2, where upon arriving in Southampton Queen Anne continues the journey with a 14-night voyage seeing highlights in the UK and Iceland. After a quick flight to Italy, guests can embark Queen Victoria to visit Zadar in Croatia, Valletta in Malta, and a multitude of remarkable cities.

Cunard's 2024 summer and fall voyages are available to book at 8 a.m. EST on December 6, 2022. World Club members can book starting 8 a.m. EST on December 7, 2022. To view the voyages, visit https://www.cunard.com/en-us/new-voyages.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

