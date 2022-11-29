Tomas J. Philipson, Former Acting Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, Joins GATC Health's Advisory Board

Previously served as senior economic advisor to the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and to the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health ("GATC" or "the Company"), a science and technology company revolutionizing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that Tomas J. Philipson has joined its Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Philipson was a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers from 2017 to 2019 and it's chairman from 2019 to 2020, leading a group of economists who advise the President on a wide range of policy issues. Dr. Philipson previously served in the public sector as the senior economic advisor to the FDA Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as to the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) during the second Bush Administration. Dr. Philipson is currently Co-Director of the Center for Choice in the Department of Economics at the University of Chicago. With decades of economic, healthcare and government leadership, Dr. Philipson will be a valued liaison for the Company to major pharmaceutical, healthcare and regulatory entities.

Dr. Tomas Philipson (PRNewswire)

"I believe this platform is an extraordinarily powerful tool for firms investing in biopharma," Dr. Tomas Philipsom

Dr. Philipson co-founded Precision Health Economics, a premium brand health care consultancy which served global Fortune 500 healthcare clients on a range of commercial and policy issues. Dr. Philipson also served as a healthcare advisor to Senator John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign and as a scientific advisor to the House of Representatives on the 21st Century Cures legislation and served on the steering committee of then-Vice President Biden's Cancer Moon Shot Initiative.

"GATC Health's AI platform has unrivalled potential to transform the economics of drug discovery," said Dr. Philipson. "I believe this platform is an extraordinarily powerful tool for firms investing in biopharma by identifying a drug candidate's success or failure early in the clinical trial process—potentially saving hundreds of millions per drug. A recent validation study proved GATC's ability to identify drug candidates' clinical trial success with 88% accuracy and identify a future failure with 84% accuracy. This is an 1,100% improvement over the current industry standard. I look forward to sharing GATC's capabiltites to help other cutting-edge biotech companies grow and advance their mission.

Dr. Philipson serves as a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research as well as an advisor for Biologx, PragmaHealth, Liberatio and Epigenetix. Additionally, he had a standing op-ed column at Forbes and frequently is featured in numerous popular media outlets such as CNN, NBC, FOX News, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, among others. Dr. Philipson has held Visiting Fellow and Senior Fellow positions at American Enterprise Institute and the Milken Institute, respectively. He has received numerous worldwide research awards and is a two-time winner of the highest award in his field, the Arrow Award of The International Health Economics Association.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Philipson to GATC Health's Advisory Board," said Jeff Moses, President of GATC Health. "His impressive career in serving as a leader, professor and advisor in both economics and healthcare makes Dr. Philipson an invaluable and trusted resource for GATC, as we establish key partnerships and explore the many ways our novel AI platform can improve the health and lives of people around the world."

Dr. Philipson received his MA and PhD in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He received a BA in mathematics from Uppsala University in Sweden and his MA in Mathematics from Claremont Graduate School in California.

About GATC Health

GATC Health Corp is a science and technology company revolutionizing disease prediction and drug discovery and development through its transformative AI platform and approach, which de-risks drug pipelines and accelerates new therapies to treat disease with accuracy, efficiency and speed never before achieved in medical science. The company's validated and proprietary Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform simulates human biochemistry's billions of interactions for accurate and rapid disease prediction, novel target identification, and drug discovery and development. GATC envisions the future of medicine now, where health is protected, disease is reversed, and every person's unique biology is treated with precision.

GATC is accelerating the future of predictive, individualized medicine, today.

GATC Health's patented AI helps detect diseases earlier and create safer, more effective drugs by mimicking the complex interactions of human biology. (PRNewsfoto/GATC Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GATC Health Corp