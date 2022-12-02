The Pinkfong Company Partners with Million Volt for a New 3D Animated Sitcom ‘SEALOOK’

In partnership with Million Volt, the animation studio founded by the creators of the hit animated series 'Larva', Pinkfong dives in with new 3D animated short-film series

New episodes will be available every Thursday and Saturday on YouTube, starting December 1, 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, announced that 'SEALOOK', a new 3D animated sitcom about the daily lives of fun-loving seals, is set to debut with its first episode premiering on YouTube on December 1, 2022. Co-produced by Million Volt, the animation studio founded by the creators of the global hit animated series 'Larva', the series invites audiences to SEALOOK's world full of playfulness, joy, and slapstick humor. The series is the company's first mockumentary-style animated show.

Fully animated in 3D, the new dialog-free series follows a group of lighthearted seals with different looks and personalities as they journey on comedic adventures in the peaceful, cold land covered by ice. Centering on the tagged seals observed in a wildlife sanctuary, each episode spotlights different seals navigating life's weird and wacky challenges through fun and heartwarming ways.

"Celebrating laughter and humor through characters, tunes, and stories about the joy of being relaxed and embracing everyday life, 'SEALOOK' is not only humorous but also relatable," said Bitna Kwon, Chief Strategy Officer at The Pinkfong Company. "We're thrilled to finally introduce 'SEALOOK' and hope these lovable seals will bring joy around the world and put smiles on the faces of audiences of all ages."

'SEALOOK' is the latest addition to the vast IP portfolio of The Pinkfong Company, the creators of the world's most-viewed YouTube video, 'Baby Shark Dance'. Following its corporate name change in early 2022, the company has expanded the global footprint of its beloved properties through a TV animated series, world live tour, interactive games, NFTs, and an upcoming feature-film adaptation.

New episodes of 'SEALSOOK' will be streaming every Thursday and Saturday on YouTube.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the companyon LinkedIn .

About Million Volt

Founded in 2018, Million Volt is an animation studio that creates global IPs based on creativity and originality. Led by Ju-gong Maeng, the director of the world-renowned non-verbal animated series "Larva", the company delivers high-quality, premium content around the world under its slogan, "One Million Thrilling Ideas, One Million Stories".

