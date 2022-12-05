LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Alliance Insurance Group ("Eastern"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ProAssurance Corporation, is celebrating its 25th anniversary of providing workers' compensation products and services for businesses and organizations.

25th Anniversary billboard in Lancaster, PA (PRNewswire)

Eastern Alliance Insurance Group celebrates 25 years in business with the City Of Lancaster

Eastern began as a small start-up insurance operation located above a tattoo parlor in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Its first policies were written in December 1997. Today, Eastern has over 240 employees and writes more than 13,000 policies located in the East, South and Midwest regions of the United States.

"As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we're grateful for the deep relationships we have with our employees, business associates, agency partners and their clients," said Kevin Shook, President of Eastern. "I am honored to work alongside the most talented and passionate professionals in the workers' compensation industry."

"The City of Lancaster sends its congratulations to Eastern on its 25th anniversary. I am delighted to recognize the achievements of Eastern as a local business that helps power Lancaster's economy," said Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace.

Shook said Eastern's growth and success results from their commitment to long-term partnerships, workplace safety, and "returning injured workers to wellness and the dignity of work."

"We're proud to continue our history of best-in-class service to agency partners, policyholders and injured workers in the communities we are privileged to serve."

Throughout its geographic expansion, Eastern has continued its presence within the City of Lancaster. In 2002 the carrier moved to its current location on Race Avenue, after partnering in the rehabilitation of the building, a former Hamilton Watch factory previously owned by the city.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary and commitment to Lancaster, Eastern announced its founding sponsorship of the city's new public arts fund. The sponsorship is in conjunction with the carrier's support of the city's new Welcoming Mural, a community-informed work honoring Lancaster's history of welcome and inclusiveness.

"Eastern's commitment to public art in our city is an example of what makes Lancaster such a special place. Generosity, partnership, and creativity continue to shape Lancaster in beautiful ways. Thank you, Eastern," said Mayor Danene Sorace.

"Lancaster is a great place to live and work, with a vibrant community spirit," said Shook. "We are thrilled to help create a fund that will enrich this community for years to come."

About Eastern Alliance Insurance Group

Eastern is a domestic casualty insurance group specializing in workers' compensation insurance products and services for businesses and organizations in the East, South and Midwest regions of the United States. Eastern is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ProAssurance Corporation, with offices in Lancaster and Wexford, Pennsylvania; Charlotte, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Carmel, Indiana; Franklin, Tennessee; and, Madison, Mississippi. Eastern's Web address is www.easternalliance.com.

Media Contact:

Bob Gilpin, SVP, Marketing

bgilpin@eains.com

(717) 239-1641

