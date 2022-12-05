The collaboration celebrates Tom Brady's commitment to fueling greatness on and off the field

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. and TB12 today introduce the TB12 x Wilson "LFG" Limited-Edition Football. A first of its kind for both brands, this collaboration is inspired by Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero's commitment to fueling performance, recovery and greatness through the TB12 Method. As the official ball of the NFL, Wilson is committed to the growth of football on and off the field, while empowering players and fans alike.

WILSON SPORTING GOODS AND TB12 RELEASE LIMITED-EDITION FOOTBALL (PRNewswire)

"Wilson creates meaningful products for athletes at every level, but when we get to do so with one of the greatest athletes a sport has ever known, it's incredibly exciting," says Kevin Murphy, Global General Manager for Wilson Team Sports. "The TB12 collaboration is especially important because Tom Brady not only exudes greatness but is also a reminder to fellow athletes and fans alike that no goal is unattainable."

The collector's item features a reimagined Wilson "Duke" NFL football in black, designed with Tom's mantra "keep going" and his signature in red foil along with an embossed "LFG." With only 300 limited-edition footballs produced, each ball is embellished with its one-of-one number on a Horween Leather hangtag.

"TB12 is committed to empowering everyone to perform their best regardless of age or level of athleticism," said Grant Shriver, CEO of TB12. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Wilson on this limited-edition football, as we share the same values, and look forward to growing the game together."

The TB12 x Wilson "LFG" Limited-Edition Football is now available online at wilson.com and tb12sports.com for $250 USD. Follow along @wilsonfootball and @tb12sports for more information.

About Wilson

Chicago, USA- based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-performance sports equipment, apparel and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf. In Football, Wilson is the supplier of Official Game Footballs for the National Football League® (NFL), National Collegiate Athletic Association® (NCAA) DI-AA, DII and DIII championships, Canadian Football League (CFL), approximately 46 High School State Associations, Pop Warner, American Youth Football and USA Football. Please visit www.wilson.com for more information.

About TB12

TB12 was founded by three-time NFL MVP and seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady and his longtime Body Coach, Alex Guerrero. TB12's mission is to empower anyone to live pain-free and perform their personal best, regardless of age or level of athleticism. The TB12 Method is modeled after the daily habits Tom uses to perform and recover at an elite level, and it is built on Alex's theory that a holistic approach to health and wellness starts with pliability. The TB12 Method is a series of healthy daily habits across five pillars, facilitating muscle recovery, injury prevention, and improved performance for anyone with an active lifestyle. TB12 supports clients through an omni-channel approach that incorporates physical TB12 Center locations in Boston, Florida, Philadelphia, with more to come, immersive digital experiences, and innovative functional products. Information about TB12 products and services is available at TB12sports.com. To keep up with the latest TB12 news, please follow TB12 on Facebook (www.facebook.com/TB12sports), Instagram (www.instagram.com/TB12sports) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/TB12sports).

WILSON SPORTING GOODS AND TB12 RELEASE LIMITED-EDITION FOOTBALL (PRNewswire)

WILSON SPORTING GOODS AND TB12 RELEASE LIMITED-EDITION FOOTBALL (PRNewswire)

Wilson Sporting Goods Co. (PRNewsfoto/Wilson Sporting Goods Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wilson Sporting Goods