Genesee Bets on Brewery's Most Well-Known Beer to Attract New Drinkers

Genesee Cream Ale Gets Modern, Yet Familiar Look (Same, Original Recipe)

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The original Genesee Cream Ale has debuted a new look that harkens to the height of its popularity when the beer was a favorite across not only New York but throughout the U.S.

Even though the look has changed over the years, Genesee still uses the original Genesee Cream Ale recipe in the Rochester, New York-based brewery today. (PRNewswire)

"Genesee Cream Ale recipe remains the same and has become the style standard," said Jaime Polisoto, brand director for Genesee. "But now the packaging better connects to Genesee's heritage and with a fresh, clean look."

First brewed in 1960, Genesee Cream Ale represents one of the only true styles of beer created in the U.S. When it came onto the scene in the 60s the new style piqued curiosity among beer drinkers, quickly rising in popularity and becoming Genesee's flagship beer.

"At the time, Genesee Cream Ale was a completely new take on yellow beer," said Polisoto. "People loved the taste and the story behind the brewery. It became an overnight success."

Since that time, Genesee Cream Ale has earned more than 14 major awards, including multiple gold medals from the World Beer Cup. And for a six-year period in the 70s and 80s it was the best-selling domestically produced ale in the U.S.

"While the beer business has changed significantly over the last six decades, appreciation for a well brewed beer remains," said Polisoto. "We're re-launching the brand with new packaging to introduce Genesee Cream Ale to the next generation of beer drinkers."

About Genesee Cream Ale

Genesee is the original creator of the Cream Ale. The beer is fermented cold like a traditional lager but with an ale yeast, creating a crisp finish and a touch of sweetness.

"Genesee drinkers can expect the same smooth flavor they love from Genesee Cream Ale," said Polisoto. "And now Cream Ale joins the rest of the classics with an old school look that is authentic to the Genesee brand. The design highlights our New York roots and the rich heritage of the state's oldest brewery."

Even though the look has changed over the years, Genesee still uses the original Genesee Cream Ale recipe in the Rochester, New York-based brewery today.

Find Genesee beer near you using our Beer Finder.

About the Genesee Brewery

Established in 1878, the Genesee Brewery, New York state's oldest brewery, makes the classic Genesee Heritage line of beers, Genesee Specialty, Brewers Series and Seagram's Escapes.

Learn more at www.geneseebeer.com and on social media @GeneseeBrewery.

Always drink responsibly.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Brandow

(585) 727-0983

Genesee Brewery (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GENESEE BREWERY