Spoken Cinema®, featuring Renowned Spoken Word Poet, Steve Connell, Premiered New Piece "RISE" for Scott Hamilton's Fundraising Gala

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spoken Cinema®, the award-winning entertainment innovation, featuring renowned spoken word poet, Steve Connell, premiered it's latest multi-sensory performance piece, RISE, at the Bridgestone Arena last month for the Scott Hamilton & Friends annual fundraising gala & ice show.

Combining Olympic, World, and National Champion Figure Skaters with some of the biggest names in music and, for the first time ever, poetry, the event was a once-in-a-lifetime experience benefiting the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. All proceeds helped change the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats the cancer while sparing the patient.

"RISE is an eight-minute, never-before-seen piece that I wrote, accompanied by an original cinematic score and an immersive digital background that was projected onto the ice, scoreboards, and every other digital surface within the arena," explains Steve Connell. "The technology literally placed my live performance inside of a movie, bringing my poem to life with breathtaking creativity."

RISE is the hallmark of the work done by Spoken Cinema®, a joint venture between Steve and Go West Creative, spearheaded by their CEO and founder, David Fischette.

A poet, actor, and transformative entertainer whose live performances are as dynamic as the words he delivers, Steve Connell has graced his poetic voice at private events for President Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Maya Angelou, Quincy Jones, and more, while his work has been showcased on networks such as HBO, MSNBC, and MTV, as well as at the Sundance Film Festival, Kennedy Center, and The White House.

In over 38 years as founder and CEO of the award-winning Go West Creative, David Fischette has established himself as a creative force in the live event, media, and entertainment industries. In that time, Go West Creative has been named to the global "Top 50 Events Companies", as well as Event Marketer Magazine's Top 100 It List for Event Agencies. Together, as Spoken Cinema®, Steve and David have created over 200 astonishing live and digital works for such diverse companies as CVS, Sonic, Dunkin', and many others.

"I don't know how Spoken Cinema did it. They somehow managed to collapse a 30-year journey into an 8-minute piece. Truly amazing!" - Scott Hamilton

