Verkada named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business list

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security and management, Verkada, has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list which recognizes companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

Verkada's six product lines – video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, and visitor and mailroom management – helps enterprises to protect and manage their people and property through its easy-to-use cloud-based platform. Its more than 14,000 customers include schools , hospitals and businesses .

"We are proud to be included on Inc.'s Best in Business list this year," said Brandon Davito, Vice President of Product and Operations. "The technology that our team is building has a very real and tangible impact: we give our customers unparalleled visibility into their physical operations and the ability to take immediate action, ultimately helping to make our communities safer."

"Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

Driven by customer demand for Verkada's solutions, the company has maintained a strong growth trajectory. In September, Verkada announced the close of its $205 million Series D funding and in the last twelve months, Verkada has grown its team by 60% and nearly doubled total revenue year-over-year. With this fresh infusion of capital, Verkada is hiring for more than 300 roles across every function. Find more information about joining the team at www.verkada.com/careers .

About Verkada

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

