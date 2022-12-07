The Ken Blanchard Companies® Partners with Mindtickle to Announce Digital Learning Journeys

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training consulting, and coaching, today announced a more effective way to access Blanchard high-impact programs on Mindtickle, the leader in sales-readiness technology. The digital learning journeys for SLII® and Self Leadership are now available on partner templates, which make it easier to launch programs faster and scale across environments quickly.

The learning journeys deliver leadership-skill development for sales managers and sales professionals through proven content and practical exercises that are easy to learn, easy to remember, and easy to use, and can be applied immediately. The relevant content helps managers coach their people more effectively and work collaboratively to enhance the selling process.

"We are excited to build upon our partnership with Mindtickle and release two ready-to-go digital learning journeys that can help build a common language of leadership between sales managers and their people. SLII® and Self Leadership work because they deal with how people learn and master a skill and adopt a mindset of abundance and proactivity. Having these journeys available on a best-in-class sales-readiness platform embodies learning in the flow of work and makes it easy for users to get what they need and then go have amazing conversations with their people and customers," said Britney Cole, Head of the Innovation Lab at Blanchard®.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with The Ken Blanchard Companies to launch two ready-to-deploy programs; Leader of Self and Leader of Others are now available on our Mindtickle platform. This aligns with our strategy to enable customers to launch high-impact programs faster, scale across teams quickly, and leverage unique capabilities to drive ongoing sales-performance improvement," says Kevin Matsushita, Mind Tickle's Senior Director of Alliances and Partnerships.

About The Ken Blanchard Companies

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleash talent and deliver extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com.

About Mindtickle

Mindtickle provides a comprehensive, data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement that fuels revenue growth and brand value for dozens of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, and hundreds of the world's most recognized companies across technology, life sciences, financial services, manufacturing, and service sectors. With purpose-built applications, proven methodologies, and best practices designed to drive effective sales onboarding and ongoing readiness, Mindtickle enables company leaders and sellers to continually assess, diagnose, and develop the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to be effective at engaging customers and driving growth. Mindtickle has been recognized by leading industry analyst and research firms and has been ranked on G2's Best Software 2020 lists as the #1 Enterprise Software Product and the fifth-ranked software product for sales. For more information, visit www.Mindtickle.com.

