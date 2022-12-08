CloseSimple Receives Investment from Plymouth Growth Partners to Bring More Transparency to the Real Estate Closing Process

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloseSimple , a leading innovator in the real estate industry based out of Minneapolis, MN, announced today that it received a multi-million dollar investment from Plymouth Growth, a growth equity firm based in Ann Arbor, MI. The new capital enables CloseSimple to hire top-tier talent , accelerate product development, and broaden its outreach to companies in the title industry seeking a modern platform to provide a cohesive digital closing experience.

CloseSimple is a high-growth, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution used by title companies, escrow companies, and real estate attorneys to enhance the experience of closing on a real estate transaction with automated text message updates , custom branded email, the Pizza Tracker for Title™ visual timeline, and client-facing portal . CloseSimple's platform leverages strategic integrations to bring buyers, sellers, realtors, lenders and attorneys into one digital closing experience, driving efficiencies, consistency in process, and differentiation in the market for its customers.

"From the beginning we've been tackling this big need for more transparency and visibility in the real estate process, and it's been incredible to hear how CloseSimple is helping our clients do just that." said Paul Stine, CEO and Co-Founder of CloseSimple. "Right now, companies in our industry are doubling down on tech, and with the backing of Plymouth Growth, we have the opportunity to continue meeting the needs of our clients, and ultimately simplify the real estate transaction for all parties."

"Plymouth is thrilled to have the opportunity to invest in such a rapidly growing company as CloseSimple. Their unique technology addresses critical communications and workflow issues in moving to close transactions. CloseSimple's strong customer focus impressed us from the start and has led to significant credibility in the marketplace that we fully expect to continue" said Jeff Barry, Partner at Plymouth Growth.

Kevin Gartland, Owner and COO of All American Title shared this view when he noted, "We've been partners with CloseSimple for over five years, and since day one they've really immersed themselves in our industry to better understand what we do. CloseSimple's product is easy for our team to use, creates a better experience for our customers, and gives us a leg up in our market."

"Last year CloseSimple helped deliver over 50,000,000 text message and email status updates to buyers, sellers, realtors and lenders," said Bill Svoboda, President and Co-Founder of CloseSimple. "I love knowing that our clients can communicate more efficiently and proactively which can result in up to 75% fewer incoming questions during the closing process, while setting themselves apart from the competition with our white-labeled solution,"

With Plymouth's investment, Jeff Barry will join CloseSimple's Board of Directors. "We look forward to being a part of continuing CloseSimple's robust growth," said Barry.

About CloseSimple

For more information, visit www.closesimple.com

About Plymouth Growth

Plymouth Growth invests in mid-continent B2B software and technology companies – with proven business models, rapid growth, and strong teams – that are ready to scale. The Plymouth team brings decades of experience as operators, advisors, and investors, and understands that while metrics matter, it's people that are critical to growth. Plymouth looks beyond the numbers to understand businesses, teams, and cultures, and seeks to partner with entrepreneurs that have accomplished a lot with a little. Based in Ann Arbor, MI and actively investing out of its fifth fund, Plymouth Growth helps teams achieve smart, proven growth. For more information on Plymouth and its investments, please visit www.plymouthgp.com .

