GrubMarket Makes "50 Best Workplaces of the Year 2022"

GrubMarket is awarded the distinction of being among the 50 best workplaces of the year in 2022, showing the company's dedication to attracting and cultivating top talent that contributes to its growth and success as a food tech leader.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket announced today that it has been selected as one of the 50 Best Workplaces for 2022 by The Silicon Review, a business magazine and trusted source of news and information for global business leaders, decision-makers, and professionals.

"We are honored to receive this recognition alongside many of the world's most revolutionary businesses. With an employee-centered culture and a rapidly growing global workforce, we are proud to offer employees an environment at GrubMarket where team members can get to know each other at a personal level and cultivate mutual understanding, because we know that teams perform better when there is a foundation of trust, care, and camaraderie between individuals," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. "This recognition highlights GrubMarket as one of the best places to work, which is as important to us as being one of the fastest-growing and most disruptive food tech companies in the world."

GrubMarket was recognized for its unique and collaborative culture and the supportive community-driven environment that it has built for its employees. This year, in the face of mass layoffs in the tech sector, GrubMarket has been rapidly expanding its team, bringing on new team members across all key departments. Mike Xu, whom the publication labeled as a "revolutionary on a mission to digitally transform the American food supply chain industry", was interviewed by The Silicon Review, where he shared his thoughts on why people enjoy working at GrubMarket and what the company's future holds.

"GrubMarket's high performance can be attributed to building exceptionally strong teams formed by individual team members contributing uniquely with their diverse skill sets and backgrounds. The fresh food industry is highly complex, and to win, you need deep domain and subject matter expertise across a number of areas. Our teams are founded on diversity and mutual respect, and we support them to collaborate in ways that bring out the best in each team member," explains Mike Xu. "We focus on business fundamentals, which includes creating a culture and work environment that is rewarding, impactful, and inclusive. Our team members feel connected to and are inspired by our mission to digitally transform the American food supply ecosystem."

As GrubMarket continues scaling into one of the most important food tech companies worldwide, it will continue reinforcing its commitment to foster a dynamic, enriching, and fulfilling work environment. To learn more, see the full interview here .

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American and global food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States; Ontario and British Columbia (Canada); Argentina, Chile, and Colombia (South America); India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand to the rest of the U.S., Canada, South America, and other parts of the world.

