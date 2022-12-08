Leading Japanese online travel agency AirTrip International signs multi-year agreement to use Sabre GDS

New agreement will enable the online travel agent (OTA), which is rapidly growing in the Japanese market, to capitalize on Sabre's advanced shopping algorithms and rich content

SINGAPORE and TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INFINI Travel Information, the exclusive Sabre GDS distribution partner in Japan, and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new, multi-year GDS agreement with AirTrip International Corp. The deal will see AirTrip International capitalizing on Sabre's global distribution system (GDS) as part of its strategy to spur growth of its outbound business with advanced technology.

Using Sabre's rich GDS content, including NDC offers, as well as Sabre's Bargain Finder Max API, AirTrip International will be able to expand its content regime while creating compelling offers for its customers.

Bargain Finder Max utilizes Sabre's proprietary shopping algorithm and broad array of rich content to deliver optimal itinerary offers in seconds. This will enable AirTrip International to create customized booking experiences for travelers by tailoring search results for the most relevant fares, based on itinerary preferences.

"This is an important partnership for AirTrip International, and we are excited by the prospects of this collaboration," said Yusuke Shibata, President & Representative Director / CFO of AirTrip International. "Our mission at AirTrip is to use advanced products and technologies with our unique position in the Japanese market to deliver a best-in-class travel experience for our customers. This mission is even more relevant as travel recovery gains momentum in Japan. Sabre is well-positioned to share its next-generation content and technology which will be an essential component in providing a superior customer experience."

AirTrip International established itself as a preferred choice of travelers in Japan's highly competitive markets by focusing on meeting customer needs through a superior product experience. The OTA has proved itself to be resilient in its ability to adapt its business model quickly to the challenges which have emerged throughout the pandemic and is now focused on technological advancement for future growth.

"We very much welcome the AirTrip International decision to choose the Sabre GDS as a distribution channel in Japan," said Kimio Uemura, CEO, INFINI Travel Information. "It validates our vision for the Sabre/INFINI partnership and the need for advanced industry solutions that meet service needs, while effectively supporting travel agents' desire to expand the breadth of their business models globally."

"As travel agencies look to secure a competitive edge amid continuing recovery, they need a technology partner with the stability and resources to continue investing in advanced and new technology solutions," said Brett Thorstad, Vice President, Sabre Travel Solutions, Agency Sales, Asia Pacific. "There's a huge opportunity for AirTrip International to act fast and position itself for growth. AirTrip's decision to become part of Sabre's GDS will enable the OTA to tap into expected increased demand, during the recovery period and beyond."

About INFINI Travel Information

INFINI Travel Information, Inc. (Head office: Tokyo, Akasaka) the leading Japanese GDS in Japan, provides the reservation and ticketing system and related products for travel agents and connects with more than 350 airlines worldwide. INFINI, deploys more than 20,000 reservation and ticketing terminals. It offers an extensive portfolio of products, which combines its own innovative solutions for travel suppliers with leading technology its long-time partner Sabre to provide the most effective distribution options tailored to meet the needs of our customers and help them excel in the Japan market.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About AirTrip International

AirTrip International, part of the AirTrip Group, is a leading online travel company based in Tokyo that provides overseas and domestic travel products through its comprehensive online travel platform (AirTrip). Its innovative search engine integrates contents from multiple travel suppliers in real-time. This platform, coupled with its excellent telephone customer support simplifies travel choices and offers the customer a peace of mind. The AirTrip Group through its three distinct businesses: online travel (AirTrip International, Inbound Travel/Wi-Fi Rental, and Media), IT offshore development, and investment strives to grow continually, to contribute to the sustainable development of Asia, and to become the company of choice for the next generation.

