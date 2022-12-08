Liberty Defense to Begin Beta Testing HEXWAVE with the University of Wisconsin-Madison

MADISON, Wis. and WILMINGTON, Mass, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that it is commencing beta testing of HEXWAVE™ on-campus with the University of Wisconsin–Madison Police Department.

Beta testing will take place this week, with the HEXWAVE deployed as primary security screening for a major sporting event on the university's main campus.

HEXWAVE is a walkthrough screening portal that automatically detects hidden weapons and other potential threats, including both metal and non-metal items such as 3D-printed ghost guns, as well as improvised liquid, powder, or plastic explosives. It uses millimeter wave, video-rate 3D imaging, and Artificial Intelligence technologies to detect potential threats, providing security operators with a real-time, automatic go/no-go decision. Guests do not need to divest cell phones, keys, wallets, or jackets when passing through the system, providing a quicker and more seamless security experience.

"University campuses welcome thousands of students, staff, and visitors every single day, and play host to a wide array of educational, social, sporting, and other events on a regular basis," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "HEXWAVE has the potential to fill an important gap for campus security teams providing a heightened level of security and an improved student or guest experience. It offers flexible and portable deployment, with the capability to automatically detect both metal and non-metal threats, and other items of concern."

UW-Madison was established in 1848 and is known as one of the top universities in the country. The academic and athletic success of the university attracts tens of thousands to the campus each year, with 49,886 students enrolled for the 2022-2023 academic year.

"We look forward to testing HEXWAVE to see how it could enhance our robust security operations, particularly for large scale events," said Kristen Roman, Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief of Police at UW-Madison. "As the first university to test the HEXWAVE system, we are proud to have the opportunity to experience this security technology to see how it could improve both the experience and safety at our facilities."

As previously announced , the Company has engaged in effective beta trials to date with major international airports, a major US airline, Major League Baseball, and one of the largest places of worship in North America at testing locations including Toronto Pearson International Airport and Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

