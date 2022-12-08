Ma'aden Confirmed as Founding Partner of Saudi Arabia's Future Minerals Forum 2023

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ma'aden, Saudi Arabia's leading mining company, today announced its sponsorship of the upcoming Future Minerals Forum (FMF), which will take place in Riyadh between 10-12 January 2023. As Founding Partner, Ma'aden will showcase its latest achievements in the mining industry, which contribute to developing economies and societies.

As part of its programming, FMF will feature Mr Robert Wilt, CEO of Ma'aden, as one of its main speakers. Mr Wilt is a mining industry veteran with more than 30 years' experience in engineering, mining, and multinational corporate management, well known for delivering exceptional strategic and operational results in challenging global environments.

Mr Wilt comments: "With Ma'aden a Founding Partner of the Future Minerals Forum , I'm pleased to join the line-up of esteemed speakers to highlight our efforts in leading a sustainable and responsible mining industry, which will be instrumental in realizing the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and its economic diversification goals."

"As one of Saudi Arabia's top 10 companies and among the world's fastest-growing mining corporations, we look forward to forging long-term partnerships in the mining industry, in addition to supporting the local economy. Our operations are well positioned to support the industrial sector with mining and minerals and related investments in technology and sustainability across the local ecosystem", he concludes.

Hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the second Future Minerals Forum is expected to gather over 13,000 decision-makers from more than 130 countries and over 200 international speakers.

About Ma'aden, The Saudi Arabian Mining Company

Ma'aden is the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East and among the fastest-growing mining companies in the world, with revenues of SAR 26.7 billion ($7.12 billion) in 2021. The company is developing the mining industry into the third pillar of Saudi economy in line with Vision 2030 and aiming to be a role model in responsible and sustainable operations.

Ma'aden operates 17 mines and sites, has 6,000+ direct employees and exports products to over 30 countries. It is embarking on massive growth over the next 18 years across its phosphate, aluminum, gold, copper and precious minerals – to leverage the Kingdom's estimated $1.3 trillion mineral endowment.

