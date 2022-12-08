Operio Group Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer Sol Clahane

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Operio Group , an emerging holding company consisting of brands that supply and support the food, beverage, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries, today announced Sol Clahane as their first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Clahane joins Operio Group with over 20 years of experience in revenue growth and strategy alignment. She will oversee the sales, marketing and customer support departments as well as develop strategies that will directly accelerate the revenue of the business at a global scale.

"Operio Group, and by extension LFA Machines and Vivion , are thrilled to have Sol join our team," said Alastair Sanderson, CEO of Operio Group. "We took over six months to fill this position with an incredibly skilled retained search firm. While Sol is not from the industry, we are excited to see how she brings fresh eyes to a company that has historically done things a little differently. We are sure that over the next few months with Sol's leadership, we will be able to navigate the times we are in while driving increased value for our customers."

Clahane has extensive experience in strategic planning, data strategy, commercial sales leadership, customer relations, sales operations and distribution, revenue growth management and people development. With her success in market strategy and revenue growth for companies such as Coca-Cola, Brown-Forman, Pernod Ricard and Canopy Growth Corporation, she has driven strategy for multiple products within new market categories from $0 to over $100M+. Clahane's specialties include shopper, consumer, digital, category and channel data and insights.

"The chief revenue role itself allows me to leverage my career experiences in the beverage and CBD industries to bring value and accelerate the business of Operio Group," said Sol Clahane, CRO of Operio Group. "I am attracted to the values, the vision, and the culture of Operio Group, and taking on the role feels like the natural next step."

About Operio Group

Launched in 2022 and started from the seeds of LFA Machines and Vivion Inc., Operio Group was conceived from a simple idea: customers do not need machines or ingredients, they need solutions to make products. Operio Group has been set up to invest in companies that directly serve the food, beverage, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries. Aiming to bring together multidisciplinary teams from different sections of the supply chain in the industries that it serves, Operio Group is able to not just provide products but support people through the consolidated knowledge of their brands. For more information, visit operiogroup.com .

