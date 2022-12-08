Zenarate Wins the Financial Technology 2022 Tech Trailblazers Award for Simulation Training in Contact Centers

Zenarate recognized for its breakthrough approach to help contact center and training leaders develop confident top-performing agents with Simulation Training

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate, the world's leading Simulation Training solution for contact centers, is the winner of the Tech Trailblazer Award for Financial Technology. The Tech Trailblazers Awards recognizes technological and commercial innovation and excellence.

Zenarate is the world's leading Conversation Simulation Solution (PRNewsfoto/Zenarate) (PRNewswire)

See the full list of winners here: [ https://techtrailblazers.com/award-year/2022/ ]

"It is a great honor to be recognized as a FinTech Trailblazer for our simulation training solution that improves agent confidence and performance," said Brian Tuite, CEO and founder of Zenarate. "This award demonstrates how premier brands in banking are transforming their contact center KPIs including CSAT, First Call Resolution, and Conversion Rate scores through Zenarate AI Coach simulation training."

Zenarate is the "flight simulator" for customer and prospect engagement where agents in training are immersed in life-like Voice, Screen, and Chat Simulations to master high-impact topics they will face with live customers and prospects. Zenarate AI Coach uses advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU), allowing agents to role-play with their personal unbiased AI Coach from home or office using their own words without any scripting. Zenarate AI Coach is used worldwide in more than a dozen countries and 13 languages helping leading brands accelerate agent Speed to Proficiency 56%, improve CSAT Scores 33%, and reduce Agent Attrition by 32%.

"Congratulations to our 2022 Tech Trailblazers! I am delighted that every year sees more and more entrants from around the world competing to win a Tech Trailblazers Award. This is our 11th edition which gives us 10 years to look back and see how our winners have benefitted from the exposure and credibility that an award from industry judges can bring. There have been some truly amazing entries this year and they have well and truly earned their place in the Tech Trailblazers hall of fame! We'll be keeping an eye on how these innovations continue to blaze a trail in 2023!" said Rose Ross, Chief Trailblazer and Founder of The Tech Trailblazers Awards.

About Zenarate

Zenarate AI Coach helps leading brands develop confident top-performing agents through Simulation Training. Zenarate's AI Coach is used worldwide every day in over a dozen countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, and Europe in 13 languages. Zenarate customers include 8 of the top 10 US financial institutions, and leading companies in the healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, technology, and travel industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com .

Media Contact:

Christin Jeffers

Catapult PR

jeffers@catapultpr-ir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zenarate