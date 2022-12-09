132nd Canton Fair Brings All-included Holiday Gifts to Global Buyers to Light up the Mood for Christmas Day and New Year to Come

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of a series of holiday celebration around the corner, including Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and the New Year of 2023, the 132nd China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") provides global buyers and consumers with a series of exquisite decorations and holiday gifts to enrich the list of holiday gifts with new ideas and solutions, along with over 1700 enterprises from its Gifts and Festival Products Section.

Hangzhou Yuguo Import and Export Co., Ltd. ("Yuguo"), as a high-quality enterprise focusing on the holiday stationery and decoration industry, exhibits 199 kinds of Christmas-themed lighting decorations at the latest Canton Fair. Taking the Christmas tree, reindeer, Santa Claus, and snowman as the core design elements for the appearance, the decorative products are matched with LED lights of different colors, creating a warm and cozy Christmas atmosphere, bringing more joyful gifting options filled with heart and caring.

New Star Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd. ("New Star"), an enterprise devoted itself to the design and production of seasonal and holiday-themed handmade decorations, showcases more than 1,200 pieces of Christmas decoration products in this Canton Fair, including plush dolls, decorative ornaments, etc. New Star attaches great importance to product quality and innovative research and development, and has obtained ISO 9001, ISO 14001, BSCI, SMETA, FSC, and other certifications. Its products integrate aesthetics, fashion, innovation, and quality, and are favored by buyers from America, Europe, Asia, and different countries in Europe.

In addition, Chaozhou Loving Home Porcelain Co., Ltd. ("Loving Home Porcelain"), an enterprise specializing in the production of daily ceramic products, brings nearly 60 types of ceramic tableware with novel style and excellent quality, such as elegant Chinese style and retro European style, to the Fair. Among many categories, Loving Home Porcelain designs and produces a series of ceramic tableware that incorporates Christmas elements as well, attracting the attention of crowded international buyers.

By Dec 8, nearly 170,000 gifts are displayed at the virtual Canton Fair to show the exquisite design and ingenious quality of "Made in China" to consumers around the world, bringing new ideas to Christmas gifting. To learn more about the Christmas gifts at the Canton Fair, please register via https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx#/foreign-email or contact caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn

