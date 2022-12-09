CHOICE FINANCIAL GROUP PARTNERS WITH THE CODY GROUP AND EXPANDS INTO NEW YORK

CHOICE FINANCIAL GROUP PARTNERS WITH THE CODY GROUP AND EXPANDS INTO NEW YORK

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Financial Group ("Choice" or the "Company") announced today it has partnered with The Cody Group, continuing its growth and entering New York.

Choice Financial Group is an insurance broker and industry leader that specializes in delivering strategic support for the profitable growth of property & casualty, life, health, and employee benefits insurance agencies. Choice is expanding its market presence through targeted acquisitions and organic growth. (PRNewsfoto/Choice Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

The Cody Group is a full-service agency that provides commercial insurance, along with group benefits products to their clients. Dominic Piccirillo is the founder and will continue to oversee operations and collaborate with Choice to further expand in New York and surrounding areas.

"Choice's ground floor opportunity is unique and offers a genuine partnership that not only allows me to maintain my business identity and remain competitive, but also provides the resources and support that my team and I can access to give our clients the best possible service," said Piccirillo.

"We're excited to join forces with Dom," says Choice CEO, Bob Hilb. "His entrepreneurial spirit and expertise will continue to strengthen our industry relationships and raise the value of our insurance services throughout New York. We extend a warm welcome to Dom and his team."

The transaction between The Cody Group and Choice closed on November 1, 2022 and represents the 12th acquisition for the Company since partnering with Northlane Capital Partners in October 2021.

About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice has 36 offices in 12 states.

For agency partnership opportunities, contact:

Bob Hilb, CEO

804-564-9625

bob.hilb@choiceins.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Douglas H. Murdoch

314-503-4177

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Choice Financial Group